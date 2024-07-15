House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 5 review: Who is in charge?

Did Alicent (Olivia Cooke) really think that the men will let her be in charge after all these years? That Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) will let her rule? If she still had any of those delusions left, those are pushed right out of the door in episode 5 of House of the Dragon season 2. After last week's dramatic and action-heavy spectacle of an episode, with deep wounds and fresh losses at both ends, this week provides more of a filler for the next generation of Targaryens to lay their claim. Battle will continue, yet it is time to reorganise and settle for positions in the time being. (Also read: House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4 review: The dragons finally face off in the best episode of the show so far) Olivia Cooke as Alicent in a still from episode 5 of House of the Dragon Season 2.

Aegon is in charge

Alicent gets a sitting down in one of the pivotal moments of this episode, as she witnesses the small council voting for Aemond to be the one in charge. She gave a sitting down to Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) last week for feeling a bit too temperamental as the one to lead. Now, after suffering the ghastly wounds in battle, he can barely speak a word. Alicent comes to realize the role her second son might have played in this. It culminates into a electric close-up on Cooke's face as the words begin to slow down, and her posture tightens around the complicity she smells in the room.

The same sort of sitting down is what is in store for Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) as well, who has to deal with petty discourses on who must lead in lieu of previous experience. She is now coming to terms with the impact that Rhaenys had on these matters. “If all else fails, it is I who must fight,” she is able to tell Jace at the end.

Daemon and his demons

Even with war building on to the next installment of sorts, this week's episode gives the most time to settle on Daemon (Matt Smith), who is still very much in Harrenhal, and very much in torment. His nightmares continue, in much more weirder territory this time, where he is now told: “Viserys was unsuited for the crown, but you, Daemon, were made to wear it.” Will his interlude with Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin) put some sense into him? Smith is excellent in bringing the torment and vulnerability in Daemon, but the constant detours that the show takes to ground his focus have now become a little worn out.

Away from the action and thrill of its battle-heavy counterpart, the fifth episode is quieter and more concentrated in re-aligning the disparate positions of the key members on either sides. A lot happened in the last episode, and it is but real that there's little space to breathe in the follow-up. Helmed by Clare Kilner, who infuses the fallout with atmospheric stillness, this episode boasts of strong character work and a keen eye for detail. There will be war and more treachery ahead, and we will surely look back at this space for all the warning bells as the last attempts.

House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres a new episode every Monday morning on JioCinema.