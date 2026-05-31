House of the Dragon season 3: Battle of the Gullet and Westeros’ darkest chapter - everything we know so far

The war for the Iron Throne is no longer brewing quietly. The final trailer for season 3 of Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy starrer House of the Dragon makes one thing painfully clear: Westeros is heading toward complete destruction. After two seasons of political scheming, betrayals and rising tensions between Team Black and Team Green, the latest footage promises the darkest and most brutal chapter of the Targaryen civil war yet. Cities are burning, dragons dominate the skies and nearly every major character appears emotionally shattered by grief, revenge or ambition.

Final trailer breakdown: Westeros descends deeper into chaos

House of the Dragon season 3: The bloodiest Targaryen war begins — everything we know.(WarnerBros.)

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The trailer immediately establishes a grim and hopeless atmosphere. It opens with haunting images of ash-covered battlefields, broken weapons and burning bodies scattered across war-torn lands. Over these visuals, Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) quietly says, “These are turbulent times,” perfectly setting the tone for the destruction ahead.

Season 3 appears ready to fully embrace the brutality of the Dance of the Dragons as the divide between Team Black and Team Green becomes impossible to repair. Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) looks far more hardened this season. No longer simply defending her claim, she now seems prepared to take King’s Landing by force. In one of the trailer’s most striking moments, she commands, “Bring Aegon… the usurper… to me.” Although Rhaenyra still speaks about reclaiming the city “without further bloodshed,” the trailer repeatedly suggests peace is already beyond saving.

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{{^usCountry}} On the Green side, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) appears increasingly terrified as the war closes in around her family. During one tense exchange with Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell), she warns him that Rhaenyra is coming and that he is “no longer safe here.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the Green side, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) appears increasingly terrified as the war closes in around her family. During one tense exchange with Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell), she warns him that Rhaenyra is coming and that he is “no longer safe here.” {{/usCountry}}

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House of the Dragon season 3: Why Battle of the Gullet changes everything. (WarnerBros)

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The trailer features massive sequences of dragons soaring across smoke-filled skies, including Syrax, Caraxes, Vermithor and Silverwing. The scale already looks significantly larger than previous seasons, with dragon battles now becoming central to the war itself. The Greens are clearly preparing for battle too. The footage teases the arrival of Tessarion, the dragon ridden by Daeron Targaryen, while Ormund Hightower (James Norton) leads military forces into combat.

One of the biggest reveals for book readers is the appearance of Sheepstealer, finally pushing forward Rhaena’s long-awaited dragon storyline. With more dragonriders joining Rhaenyra’s side, Team Black seems to be gaining dangerous aerial strength as the conflict intensifies.

After emotional distance and political conflict in season 2, Rhaenyra and Daemon now appear more united heading into open war. But the footage repeatedly reminds viewers that the fight for the Iron Throne destroys almost everyone involved. At one point, Daemon says, “The crown is a weight that crushes,” reinforcing one of the season’s major themes — the emotional cost of ambition.

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The trailer also spends time highlighting the human consequences of the war. Several scenes show frightened civilians trying to escape King’s Landing while chaos spreads through the streets. One particularly emotional moment shows Alicent and Helaena Targaryen secretly fleeing through hidden passageways inside the Red Keep while protecting young Jaehaera.

Battle of the Gullet becomes the season’s biggest event

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Perhaps the most anticipated storyline this season is the Battle of the Gullet, which showrunner Ryan Condal has repeatedly described as one of the defining events of the entire civil war. The trailer offers brief glimpses of the massive battle, including naval warfare led by Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), dragons attacking ships from above and large-scale combat unfolding across the sea.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Condal said, “To try to tell this story without doing the Gullet would be trying to film Lord of the Rings without doing the Battle of Helm’s Deep. If we were gonna do it, we had to do it right. And that meant dragons and ships and multiple theaters of conflict.”

According to Condal, the sequence reportedly took nearly four years to create. Early reports surrounding the premiere episode have already described it as one of the most ambitious episodes HBO has ever produced.

What Fire & Blood hints about season 3

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If the series continues closely following Fire & Blood, season 3 may become the bloodiest chapter of the story so far.

Book readers already know that the Battle of the Gullet carries devastating emotional consequences for Team Black. In George R.R. Martin’s book, Rhaenyra’s eldest son Jacaerys Velaryon dies during the battle after his dragon Vermax crashes amid the chaos. The tragedy eventually pushes Rhaenyra toward a direct assault on King’s Landing while Aemond is away from the capital.

Fans are also expecting several major turning points this season, including Aegon II’s escape from King’s Landing, Otto Hightower’s downfall and Daeron Targaryen emerging as a major Green military force during the Battle of the Honeywine.

Another highly anticipated storyline involves Hugh Hammer and Ulf the White, whose eventual betrayal during the First Battle of Tumbleton remains one of the most shocking twists in the Dance of the Dragons storyline.

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Matt Smith in still from House of the Dragon 3. (WarnerBros)

HBO plans to conclude the story with season 4

Ryan Condal has already made it clear that the long-term plan is to end the series with four seasons. “I can’t speak for everybody else involved with the show and HBO and all that, but, yes, that is very much my plan,” he said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

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Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series takes place nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and chronicles the rise and eventual collapse of House Targaryen. The new season premieres on June 21 on JioHotstar and will consist of eight episodes releasing weekly until August 9.

Returning cast members this season include Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham.

New additions to the cast include James Norton, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin and Abubakar Salim.

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