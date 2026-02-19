House of the Dragon season 3 teaser: Rhaenyra returns with new dragons as more battles await

The teaser revealed that Rhaenyra has discovered new dragons to add to her army. This would be a disaster for Alicent as well as her family. The video teased large-scale battles, including seemingly the iconic Battle of the Gullet. In it, Rhaenyra’s son Jace flies his dragon against House Velaryon’s navy.

In the teaser, Aemond Targaryen sits on the Iron Throne after his brother Aegon was disfigured last season. It follows his mother, Queen Alicent Hightower, secretly leaving King’s Landing in a bid to surrender the city to her best friend-turned-rival Rhaenyra’s forces.

The first teaser for House of the Dragon season three has been unveiled. Taking to its YouTube channel on Thursday, HBO shared the over one-minute-long video.

When will it air The new season will debut in June this year. The upcoming season is set to be the penultimate. HBO confirmed a planned four-season run for the show. The fantasy drama series is based on author George R Martin’s Fire & Blood novel, which talks about the history of House Targaryen. It is set roughly 200 years prior to the events of Game of Thrones.

House of the Dragon 3 cast members The returning cast members for this season include Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin and Abubakar Salim.

House of the Dragon season three will have new cast members, including James Norton as Ormund Hightower, Tommy Flanagan as Lord Roderick Dustin, Dan Fogler as Ser Torrhen Manderly, Tom Cullen as Ser Luthor Largent, Joplin Sibtain as Ser 'Bold Jon Roxton, and Barry Sloane as Ser Adrian Redfort.

Clare Kilner, Nina Lopez-Corrado, Andrij Parekh and Loni Peristere will direct the episodes of season three. The teaser comes ahead of the upcoming finale for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a prequel set 90 years before Game of Thrones and about 75 years after House of the Dragon.