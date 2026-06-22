Who are the women on death row in US? All on Taylor Parker, Christa Pike & more as Maternal Instinct streams on Netflix

Netflix's Maternal Instinct has brought the spotlight back to one of the most harrowing murder cases in recent Texas history. Directed by Jessica Dimmock, the documentary investigates a harrowing 2020 fetal abduction case, which saw Taylor Rene Parker murder her friend, 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock.

(L-R) Taylor Parker and Sammantha Allen are currently on death row in the US(Idabel Police Department, Maricopa County Sheriff's Department)

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A Bowie County jury in November 2022 sentenced Parker to death. She is one of the few women on Texas Death Row. That sentence was recently upheld in November 2025.

There are around 47 women on death row in the United States, according to the Cornell Center on the Death Penalty Worldwide. California reportedly has the largest share.

“As of October 7, 2025, the Cornell Center on the Death Penalty Worldwide reports there are 47 women on death rows across the United States,” according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

You can check out the full list here: Death Penalty Information Center.

10 women on death row

Here's a list of 10 women on death row in the US:

Kimberly Cargill, Texas woman who killed Cherry Walker: Kimberly Diane Cargill (born November 30, 1966) is an American woman who was sentenced to death in Texas for the murder of her son's mentally-challenged babysitter. On June 18, 2010, Cargill killed 39-year-old Cherry Walker by asphyxiation to prevent the victim from testifying against her in a child protective case. Cargill dumped Walker's body, doused it in lighter fluid and set it on fire.

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{{^usCountry}} 2. Taylor Parker, woman who killed her friend and her unborn baby: Parker was convicted for the October 2020 slaying of her pregnant friend Reagan Simmons-Hancock and her unborn daughter Braxlynn Sage Hancock. Parker stabbed Simmons-Hancock over 100 times in the victim's house before she cut open her womb to steal the unborn child. Maternal Instinct is now available on Netflix to stream. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Taylor Parker, woman who killed her friend and her unborn baby: Parker was convicted for the October 2020 slaying of her pregnant friend Reagan Simmons-Hancock and her unborn daughter Braxlynn Sage Hancock. Parker stabbed Simmons-Hancock over 100 times in the victim's house before she cut open her womb to steal the unborn child. Maternal Instinct is now available on Netflix to stream. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Read More I Tennessee to execute a woman for the first time in 200 years. What did Christa Pike do? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read More I Tennessee to execute a woman for the first time in 200 years. What did Christa Pike do? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. Christa Pike, woman who killed a fellow corps trainee: In 1995, 18-year-old Christa Pike lured her fellow Job Corps trainee, 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer, to an isolated section of the University of Tennessee agricultural campus, assuming that Slemmer was trying to steal her boyfriend, Tadaryl Shipp. Pike bashed her head with a chunk of asphalt and kept a piece of the skull as a souvenir. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Christa Pike, woman who killed a fellow corps trainee: In 1995, 18-year-old Christa Pike lured her fellow Job Corps trainee, 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer, to an isolated section of the University of Tennessee agricultural campus, assuming that Slemmer was trying to steal her boyfriend, Tadaryl Shipp. Pike bashed her head with a chunk of asphalt and kept a piece of the skull as a souvenir. {{/usCountry}}

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4. Wendi Andriano, woman convicted in Arizona of poisoning her terminally ill husband: According to an Arizona Supreme Court case study, “A jury found that Wendi Andriano murdered her terminally ill husband, Joseph (‘Joe’), on October 8, 2000, by first poisoning him with sodium azide that she had acquired under an assumed name, then striking him at least twenty-three times in the back of the head with a bar stool and slitting his throat.”

5. Sammantha Allen, woman convicted in Arizona for the murder of her cousin: Sammantha Allen and her husband John murdered the former's ten-year-old cousin, Ame Deal, who had been a victim of abuse by her family. The two padlocked the girl inside a small, plastic storage box as a punishment for taking a frozen treat. Deal suffocated overnight in extreme heat. Both Sammantha and Josh were sentenced to death.

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6. Maria Alfaro, woman who stabbed Autumn Wallace, 15, in a burglary in California: Court records say, “A jury convicted defendant Maria Del Rosio Alfaro of the first degree murder of Autumn Wallace…A jury found that defendant murdered nine-year-old Autumn Wallace on June 15, 1990 in the course of committing a burglary and a robbery at the Wallace home. Autumn’s body was discovered in the bathroom of the home, stabbed more than 50 times. Defendant was a high school friend of the victim’s sister, April Wallace, and resided approximately three blocks from the Wallace residence.”

7. Tanya Nelson, woman convicted in California of murdering a fortune teller: According to the Orange County District Attorney, “A North Carolina woman was convicted …of murdering an Orange County fortune teller and her daughter with the intention of robbing the victim, including stealing her expensive jewelry. Tanya Jaime Nelson, 45, Roanoke Rapids, NC, was found guilty by a jury of two felony counts of special circumstances murder…Victim Ha Smith, 52, was a fortune teller who worked from her home in Westminster.”

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8. Lorraine Hunter, California woman who shot her husband to death: Hunter “fatally shot her 56-year-old husband to collect more than $1 million in life insurance proceeds,” according to KESQ-TV. Hunter pulled a small-caliber handgun that she had stolen from a member of her church and shot her husband dead.

9. Tina Brown, Florida woman who murdered a teenage mother: According to Fox 35 Orlando, Brown was convicted of first-degree murder in the brutal March 2010 murder of 19-year-old Audreanna Zimmerman, a mother of two. The victim was stunned with a taser, beaten, and set on fire. Zimmerman succumbed to her injuries two weeks later.

10. Virginia Caudill, Kentucky woman who beat an elderly woman to death: Caudill was convicted with a man in the death of 73-year-old Lonetta White in 1998,” according to LEX 18. On March 15, 1998, Jonathon Goforth and Caudill went into White's home, beat her to death, and burglarized her home. They placed her body in the trunk of her car, drove to a rural area in Fayette County, and set the car ablaze.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

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