I am hungry for meatier roles: Geetanjali Kulkarni

Published on Sep 08, 2022 05:47 PM IST

Geetanjali Kulkarni has been a part of the entertainment industry for 25 years now, and while the actor has made a name for herself, she continues to be hungry for work

ByDeep Saxena

Geetanjali Kulkarni has been a part of the entertainment industry for 25 years now, and while the actor has made a name for herself, she continues to be hungry for work. The Taj Mahal 1989 actor is constantly in the process of upskilling and learning new things.

The 49-year-old says, “I feel fortunate that at this age, I am getting so much variety. But, as an actor, you are always greedy, so I am still looking for [more] opportunities. These days, new kinds of stories are happening and they are reaching so many people… It gives me a lot of energy.”

The Cobalt Blue actor started working in the mid-90s and she chose to do theatre instead of working in TV and films. She credits her time in theatre for giving her a “strong foundation” and adds that “screen needs a different kind of skill, which I am trying to learn for the last 10 years”.

With films and OTT shows like Court (2014) and Gullak to her name, Kulkarni remembers her days as a newbie in the industry. “After I passed out from the National School of Drama (NSD), I could not connect with the work that was happening. So, I dabbled in theatre and workshops. Things are different now, but sometimes, I feel I should get meatier roles and play the lead. I also want to do international projects,” says the actor.

Last seen in Rangbaaz: Darr Ki Rajneeti, the actor has already shot for a film, Minimum, and is currently shooting for the OTT series, Moonwalk in Lucknow.

