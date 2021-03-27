I’m happily living my dream: Sambhav Jain

Known for web shows like ‘Sweet & Sour’ and ‘Becharey’, young actor Sambhav Jain feels that living one’s childhood dream is the best feeling in the world.

“I always wanted to become an actor and today I’m in the industry, happily living my dream. During my graduation days, I remember going to a theatre to watch a play and I was awestruck! Later, one of my teachers in college guided me and I formally joined a theatre group in Delhi,” said the ‘Firki’ actor.

Telling more about his theatre days, he said, “Theatre was a never a process for me, in fact, it was a way life. There, I also found my real self and became a different person altogether. Street plays made me not only a better actor but I also started writing. ‘Tamasha’ has been my best play till date and has been staged in multiple cities,”

After theatre his first project was an independent film ‘Firki’. “It was followed by a few commercials and then my first break in Hindi cinema was a cameo in ‘Gully Boy.’ Thereafter, OTT series ‘Becharey’ gave me an opportunity to play the main lead.”

Sambhav enjoys his frequent trips to UP as his maternal relatives reside in Shahpur and Noida “I love the positive vibes of UP. People there are too caring and concerned (smiles).”

Currently, Sambhav is busy essaying the role of a cop on OTT. Talking about the show he said, “It’s a thriller drama by CID fame Santosh Shetty’s titled ‘Rudrakaal’ made for TV and OTT both. And I am enjoying playing cop with a difference. Also, I wrapped a feature film, ‘Shamil’ that is slated for this year itself. Along with all this another web series ‘Rikshaw’ is on the cards for me.”