Internet calls Harshad Chopda a 'manchild', says ‘kick him out’ after he shows middle finger to Shreya Kalra in Lock Upp

Lock Upp season 2 has been serving drama every day, and with the show now halfway through, fans have already picked their favourites. The promo for the upcoming episode has sparked a heated conversation on the internet, with many slamming Harshad Chopda and calling for his eviction after he showed Shreya Kalra the middle finger.

Harshad Chopda shows middle finger to Shreya Kalra

Internet disgusted at Harshad Chopda's behaviour towards Shreya Kalra.

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The latest episodes saw the inmates divided into two gangs, led by Shivangi Joshi and Akanksha Chamola. Shivangi's gang has been winning all the tasks and has remained safe throughout the week. The promo for the upcoming episode shows a heated argument breaking out between Shreya and her gang leader, Shivangi, over food. While Shreya wanted to eat separately, Shivangi insisted that she sit with everyone else in the hall.

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{{^usCountry}} Harshad then stepped in, asking Shreya to listen to the gang leader and follow her instructions. When Shreya asked him not to interfere, Harshad lost his temper and showed her the middle finger before walking away. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Harshad then stepped in, asking Shreya to listen to the gang leader and follow her instructions. When Shreya asked him not to interfere, Harshad lost his temper and showed her the middle finger before walking away. {{/usCountry}}

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The clip soon surfaced on Reddit, where many users criticised his behaviour, labelling him a "manchild", with some even demanding that he be evicted from the show. One Reddit user wrote, "Manchild Harshad. Ekta should deduct 80% of both of them (Shivangi and Harshad) for overacting." Another commented, "I hate this person. Please kick him out." Another wrote, "Can't tolerate him anymore. Literally throw him out." Another comment read, "What's wrong with this guy? He keeps saying he's oversensitive and cries over the smallest things, but the other day he aggressively charged towards Shreya. Now he's showing her the middle finger. He needs to seek therapy."

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Another user wrote, "Oh God, once he was my favourite actor. After seeing him in Lock Upp, I don't want to see this guy ever again." Another commented, "And this dude is 43 years old, mind you. This is so embarrassing for him. Bro, you're pushing 50—stop acting like a 20-year-old."

Harshad and Shreya have been at loggerheads since the very first week of the show. Early on, Harshad accused Shreya of trying to manipulate him, even though she had simply extended a hand of friendship. Since then, the two have shared a turbulent relationship. Last week as well, Harshad almost aggressively charged towards Shreya after seeing Shivangi cry because of her. The internet called it "overacting" and criticised the actor for his behaviour.

About Lock Upp

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Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, the reality show places celebrities inside a jail-themed house, where they must survive by completing tasks while dealing with allegations made against them. The recent episode introduced a Bigg Boss-style twist, with contestants being forced to cook their own meals after losing a task and even needing permission to use the washroom. The show will continue for three more weeks, with new episodes streaming on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.