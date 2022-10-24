Interview | Four More Shots actor Bani J talks about that 'cathartic' scene with Umang's family and more

Bani J has said that she felt cathartic while shooting a few scenes for the third season of Four More Shots Please. She reprises her role as Umang Singh in the Prime Video show. The third season of Four More Shots landed online last week. (Also read: Four More Shots Please season 3 review: Less cringe, more mature, still bad)

Bani talks to Hindustan Times in this exclusive chat and shares how she felt cathartic while shooting a few scenes for Four More Shots, and the bonding she shared with her co-stars from the show.

Asked to talk about her biggest challenges while working on the new season of the show, Bani said, “I do not look at scenes as challenges, (not at least) in a negative way at all, but more like something I like to take up to grow in my skill. There were a lot of scenes that were pretty cathartic for me as a person, and as the character (Umang). There were two or three (such scenes). The most important was the scene with her family. I am not sure if it was me feeling cathartic or I felt so much close to Umang that it felt like that. (Because) this is the first time I am playing a character that I get to repeat for so many seasons so (I may have been) super attached. It was like a close close friend who closed a chapter in her life and got that kind of catharsis.”

Having worked together in three seasons over more than three years, the co-actors must have developed a special bond. Talking about it, Bani said, “We have been a lot more nicer in this season. (We have been) a lot more of understanding. Somebody said tolerance the other day, but it is not tolerance. It is more of an understanding like ‘rehne de’, 'let her be'. That kind of an understanding. We know when the other person is in a bad mood, when to intervene and talk and when to let them be. People talk about friendships, and we work together as well. We may not stay in touch throughout the day or year, but whenever we are back, it is like we start from where we left. Though I am not sure if that means we do not change as people or what.”

Talking about her best female buddies, she said, "I have two very close female friends, and one of them is my sister, we chat almost everyday. She lives in the UK and I make a point to go there whenever I can. I also have another special friend - she was my senior when I was in sixth standard in Chandigarh school. She is a married, and has a kid and she is such a super cool lady. She is the coolest chick I know. I call them for any advice I need or any question I have. I have to talk to them everyday, otherwise the day is incomplete.

