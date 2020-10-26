Four More Shots Please’s Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo win ‘best rising star’ at Busan’s Asian Contents Awards

tv

The lead stars of Four More Shots Please--Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo have scored a win at Busan’s Asian Contents Awards. They have all won in the Best Rising Star category for the second season of the show.

Amazon Prime Video shared the news with their fans on social media. “Kudos to @IamKirtiKulhari @sayanigupta @maanvigagroo @bani_j for winning big at Busan’s Asian Contents Awards for @4moreshotspls season 2,” they wrote in a tweet. The show was also recently nominated for an International Emmy.

China’s Dilireba ( for Eternal Love of Dream) and Indonesia’s Ririn Dwi Ariyanti (for Dewi) also won in the category. Best Drama went to Singapore’s Last Madame and Taiwan’s When the Camellia Blooms. As per a Variety report, the ceremony was held online with only host and performers present at venue. Rest everyone--the winners and the presenters joined in from their homes through video calls.

Kirti, Sayani, Maanvi and Bani play four friend from Mumbai in Four More Shots Please. It shows their lives as they struggle with modern relationships, career, home and their friendships with each other. Supporting cast includes Lisa Ray, Milind Soman and Prateik Babbar.

The show has amassed a big fan-following. Speaking to Hindustan Times ahead of season 2, Sayani had said she didn’t expect it to be so successful. “Amazon was completely confident about this show because they typically have these group screenings and they were like people are loving it. We don’t have direct contact with them so we were like ‘Haan...theek hai dekhege.’ I don’t really overthink the show because that’s poisonous. You just do your job and forget about it. When it came out and became such a rage, so that was quite nice. There are still so many people who keep writing to us constantly. Whether at airports, when we go to malls and all. It’s quite cool,” she had said.

