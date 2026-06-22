Is Alannah Keyser still on Love Island USA? Inside the Casa Amor bombshell controversy over resurfaced videos

Love Island USA Casa Amor bombshell Alannah Keyser is facing a major backlash after a video of her allegedly saying the N-word resurfaced online.

Love Island USA Casa Amor bombshell Alannah Keyser is facing backlash online.(Instagram/ @alannahkeyser)

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Keyser was introduced to fans during the June 21, 2026 episode, when the men went to Casa Amor to meet a new batch of women.

And just after the episode aired, fans found a video of her singing along a song using the racial slur.

Social media users also dug up a resurfaced Instagram comment where she allegedly used the N-word again, as a pun for the word "Nigerian." It is unclear when either of these incidents took place.

And production has not yet addressed the controversy.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Clive Davis net worth: How rich was the music mogul behind Whitney Houston at the time of death? Details Who is Alannah Keyser and is she kicked out of the show? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Clive Davis net worth: How rich was the music mogul behind Whitney Houston at the time of death? Details Who is Alannah Keyser and is she kicked out of the show? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Alannah is a 21-year-old native of Miami, Florida, who joined Season 8 of Love Island USA as a Casa Amor bombshell, according to Hollywood Life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alannah is a 21-year-old native of Miami, Florida, who joined Season 8 of Love Island USA as a Casa Amor bombshell, according to Hollywood Life. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At the time of publishing, neither Peacock nor the producers of Love Island USA had confirmed whether Alannah had been removed from the show. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the time of publishing, neither Peacock nor the producers of Love Island USA had confirmed whether Alannah had been removed from the show. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, many fans began demanding her removal after screenshots of alleged past racist comments surfaced online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, many fans began demanding her removal after screenshots of alleged past racist comments surfaced online. {{/usCountry}}

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And it’s unclear whether she is still a part of the cast.

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Social media reaction

Angry fans flooded social media calling for Keyser to be kicked off the show. "KICK HER OUT IMMEDIATELYYYYYYY," one person wrote on X.

A third user wrote, “@loveislandusa I'm deeply offended, kick her off or I'm deleting my Peacock account!”

“Send her home @loveislandusa,” another added.

While some wrote, “That is ridiculous, it is a song.”

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And another wrote, “It’s 2026. No one cares”.

Not the first time this has happened

This isn't the first controversy of its kind on the show. Last month, contestant Vasana Montgomery was removed before Season 8 even started filming, after a video allegedly showed her singing the N-word in a song lyric. A source close to production told Decider that the videos were private and that the team only found out about them after Montgomery had already been announced as part of the cast.

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In Season 7, two contestants faced similar exits. Yulissa Escobar left the show just one day after the premiere, after fans found old podcast clips of her using the N-word. The show addressed her exit 18 minutes into the second episode, and she later apologized. Cierra Ortega also left after an old slur targeting.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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