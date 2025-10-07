Is Tanmay Bhat India’s richest YouTuber with 665 crore net worth? Comedian reacts to the claim

Comedian Tanmay Bhat is back in the headlines, but this time, it’s not for his video but for his alleged 'net worth'. A new report claimed that he is India’s richest YouTuber, estimating his net worth at ₹665 crore. Tanmay was taken by surprise and quickly took to social media to react to the buzz. Nowadays, Tanmay Bhat is also in the news for his weight loss and physical transformation.

Tanmay Bhat reacts

On Monday, a report published by Tech Informer, based on estimates from MyJar Blog, placed Tanmay at the top, followed by other famous content creators such as Technical Guruji and Samay Raina. They stated that his estimated net worth is ₹665 crore. The second spot in the report was held by Technical Guruji, with a reported net worth of ₹356 crore.

As the buzz around Tanmay's estimated wealth grew louder on social media, the chatter also reached the comedian and content creator. He took to social media to react to the same by asking a question. He reacted to it in the comment section of a post made by RVCJ Media on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Tanmay reacted to the tweet by hilariously stating, “Bhai itne paise hote toh main YouTube membership nahi beach raha hota. (If I had that much money, would I not be selling YouTube memberships).”

One social media user joined the joke and sarcastically said, “Tanmay bhai, throw 10-20 crore over here into my mouth, otherwise the raid will hit.”

This is not the first time that Tanmay had to come forward to set the record straight about his net work. Last year, Tanmay cleared the air on his net worth speculations after a wealth management startup claimed that he is one of the richest content creators in India. A report by Dezerv statted that his net worth is ₹665 crore.

“In today’s episode of ‘What’s the point of even getting up in the morning?’ ... apparently, according to The Financial Express, folks like Tanmay Bhat are worth 665 crores,” wrote X user on the microblogging platform.

Replying to the post, Tanmay said, “I can assure you that this number is wildly off - at least for me.”

More about Tanmay

Tanmay Bhat, along with Gursimranjet Singh Khamba, co-founded All India Bakchod (AIB) in 2012. Serving as the CEO of the Mumbai-based comedy company until its dissolution in 2019, Tanmay Bhat played an important role in shaping its comedic identity. In 2018, Tanmay appeared as the judge in Season 1 of Comicstaan, a popular stand-up comedy competition aired on Amazon Prime.

In 2019, he launched his own YouTube channel, “Tanmay Bhat,” where he shares a variety of content, from vlogs and comedy sketches to reaction videos and video essays. Additionally, Bhatstreams games like PUBG Mobile and Among Us. Nowadays, he is also in the news for his weight loss and physical transformation.