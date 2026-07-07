The Hunting Party has officially ended as the series will not return for a third season after NBC canceled it, said NBCUniversal's Jeff Bader, president of program planning strategy, adding that the network is working on a “very tight schedule,” as reported by USA TODAY. Universal Television reportedly pitched the series to multiple potential buyers, including Netflix, but no agreement was reached.

Is The Hunting Party returning to NBC for Season 3? Everything we know (Prime Video)

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The final confirmation arrived when the cast contracts expired, enabling the actors to pursue other projects and effectively ending any possibility of a revival. This news surprised many fans, especially since The Hunting Party had performed well, with the first season leading Netflix’s streaming charts.

Fans reacting on social media expressed disappointment but also gratitude for the show’s two season run. Many posted their favorite moments and debated possible alternatives for the cast, from standalone films to anthology entries set by the world The Hunting Party built.

What is the Hunting Party about?

The Hunting Party features Melissa Roxburgh as Rebecca “Bex” Henderson, Patrick Sabongui as Jacob Hassani, Josh McKenzie as Shane Florence, Nick Wechsler as Oliver Odell, and Sara Garcia as Jennifer Morales.

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{{^usCountry}} Bex Henderson, once a skilled FBI profiler, has spent the last five years living a quiet civilian life. She’s focused on raising her adopted daughter and catching small time cheaters at a casino. Then the attorney general sends her a mysterious note asking for help. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bex Henderson, once a skilled FBI profiler, has spent the last five years living a quiet civilian life. She’s focused on raising her adopted daughter and catching small time cheaters at a casino. Then the attorney general sends her a mysterious note asking for help. {{/usCountry}}

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When Bex goes to a meeting at a secret military base, she meets CIA agent Jacob Hassani, who gives her a file about the first serial killer she ever caught, Richard Harris. Bex is shocked to profile a dead man. Hassani won’t explain at first and instead takes her to a hidden facility called the Pit.

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The Pit used to be the country’s most secret prison, hidden and off the books. A big explosion turned it into a ruin, and Harris and many other inmates were believed dead. But this morning, during the chaos after the explosion, Harris and many others escaped.

To catch Harris before he kills again and to hide the truth that he’s alive, Bex must update her profile. She gets help from Harris’s prison guard, Shane Florence, but Hassani has kept a lot of information from her like why the government was collecting killers like Funko Pops. Bex worries Harris might outsmart her again.

The warden of the Pit wakes up in the hospital, and their bad history with him could mess up the investigation. With the Pit’s other escaped inmates on the loose, Bex has a lot to deal with as she tries to stop Harris and uncover the truth.

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By Tusharika Tripathi