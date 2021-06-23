Ishwak Singh and Jim Sarbh to star in SonyLIV's show Rocket Boys

Actors Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh will headline SonyLIV's upcoming series Rocket Boys, based on the life of Indian nuclear physicists Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday.

The show, created by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films and Emmay Entertainment, is directed by Abhay Pannu.

Jim Sarbh, known for films like Neerja and Padmaavat, will play Homi Bhabha and hopes the series will be a part of the new wave of how content is conceived and consumed.

"Taking on the role of Homi Bhabha is extremely special, partly because of our shared Parsi heritage, but mostly because of the interesting, driven, Renaissance man he was.

"His dedication to scientific process and discovery, not least of which are his legacy of world class scientific institutions, his notes on art and culture, and his ability to have a good laugh, make him a delicious character to play," Jim Sarbh, 33, said in a statement.

Ishwak, who shot to fame with the Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok, said he was lured in by the script on India's science heroes.

"We often hear about biopics on sportspersons and freedom fighters, but the concept of Rocket Boys, on the life of India's science heroes, really grabbed my attention when I heard the script for the first time," the 31-year-old actor said.

"By playing the role of Vikram Sarabhai, who laid the foundation for India's space programme by facilitating the establishment of the Indian Space Research Organization, I feel I will help other enthusiasts like me to know Sarabhai and his accomplishments a little better," he added.

Ishwak, who is collaborating with Nikkhil Advani again after Amazon's pandemic anthology Unpaused, is thrilled to be part of a show that revisits a glorious chapter of India's history and pride.

Rocket Boys is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.