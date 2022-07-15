Janhvi Kapoor calls her appearance on Koffee With Karan season 6 ‘very boring’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor was the latest guest on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan season 7. She appeared along with her friend, actor Sara Ali Khan, on the second episode of the show on Disney+ Hotstar. In a video filmed prior to the shoot, Janvhi dubbed her appearance in season 6 of the show ‘very boring.’ The video was released on Friday. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor confesses on Koffee With Karan how she flirted with her teacher)

In the one-minute video shared on Instagram by Karan Johar's company Dharmatic, Janhvi got candid about a range of topics and shared her experience on the show. She also talked about makeup must-haves and her love for dancing. She shared she was nervous about Karan asking her questions on the show; but promised to answer them truthfully.

When asked about preparing for the rapid-fire round of Koffee With Karan, Janhvi said, “I have at least seen like 20 episodes of Koffee With Karan. I have to say my one last season was very boring.” In 2018, Janvhi appeared on Karan’s show with her brother Arjun Kapoor.

Meanwhile, from confessing about flirting with a teacher, who had a crush on her, to sharing her near-death experience in Kedarnath with Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi made quite a few revelations on the show. Karan also discussed Janhvi and Sara's dating lives. He said that the actors once dated two brothers, who used to live in Karan's building. Sara also confessed she had a crush on actor Vijay Deverakonda.

However, the episode left some fans disappointed. Taking to Twitter, they complained that the actors answers on the show were incoherent and boring. Janhvi will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry. She also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. Apart from these, Janvhi will be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi, alongside Rajkummar Rao, and Mili.

