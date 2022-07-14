Janhvi Kapoor confesses on Koffee With Karan how she flirted with her teacher and he had a crush on her

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan sat on the Koffee couch in the latest episode of the seventh season of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan. Both the actors confessed to flirting to escape a difficult situation as they participated in a new game Karan introduced this season. Janhvi even confessed to flirting with a teacher. Also Read| Karan Johar says Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan dated brothers

In the Bingo game, where Janhvi and Sara had to circle the things they have done on a list given by Karan, both of them said yes to flirting their 'way out of trouble.' Janhvi added, "With a teacher. And he definitely had a crush on me. I forgot his name. But he was bald and he had a paunch and he was very cute."

Janhvi revealed that she flirted with her teacher when she got in trouble for her attendance. She said, "I said 'sorry sir. I am really sorry. It won't happen next time.' And then he said, 'you have beautiful eyes,' and I said, 'really?' And then he said, 'Disney eyes, that's what I am going to call you.' And then they called me Disney eyes for the whole year." Sara Ali Khan added about her experience with flirting her way out of trouble, "I do it often. Because usually, I am in trouble because I have said something offensive."

Karan Johar also made a revelation about Janhvi and Sara's dating lives on his chat show. He said that the actors once dated two brothers who used to live in Karan's building. Sara also confessed her crush on Vijay Deverakonda in the episode.

The first episode of the new season of Koffee With Karan featured Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The next episodes will also see Aamir Khan on the Koffee couch. Akshay Kumar will attend the chat show with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor with his Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani; Anil Kapoor with his JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan. Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff among others will also appear as guests.

