JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar merge to form new platform JioHotstar, announce new subscription plans

There is a new OTT platform in the Indian market and it is already one of the largest, if not the absolute largest, in terms of subscriber base and users. On Friday morning, JioStar, the recently formed joint venture with the merger of Viacom18 and Star India, announced the launch of JioHotstar. The platform has been formed by bringing together JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar – two of India’s leading platforms for sports, entertainment and more. (Also read: JioHotstar domain dispute: Dubai-based siblings to transfer it to Reliance ‘free of cost’ as an act of ‘Seva’) JioHotstar has been formed by merging JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.

About JioHotstar

This means the platforms are merging their content and pooling their subscribers together. According to a press note shared by JioStar, the new platform boasts of 'close to 3 lakh hours of entertainment, and more than 50 crore users'.

Speaking on the launch of JioHotstar, Kiran Mani, CEO, Digital, JioStar said, “At the core of JioHotstar is a powerful vision—to make premium entertainment truly accessible to all Indians. Our promise of Infinite Possibilities ensures that entertainment is no longer a privilege, but a shared experience for all. By integrating AI-driven recommendations and offering streaming in over 19 languages, we are personalizing content like never before.”

New JioHotstar plans to replace old ones

JioHotstar will soon be replacing the old subscription plans with new ones. In the past week, the old JioCinema premium subscriptions ( ₹29 per month) for all users were paused. This had raised anticipation that the new platform will have different plans and slabs. While JioStar is yet to announce detailed plans, the press note mentions 'compelling subscription plans tailored to diverse audience needs, starting at Rs. 149/quarter'. Existing JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar subscribers will be able to seamlessly transition and set up their JioHotstar subscriptions, the press note further informs.