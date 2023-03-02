Johnny Lever, Saurabh Shukla hilariously spoof Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan's Pathaan scene, take a dig at Kapil Sharma

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's final scene in Pathaan showed the two discussing which younger spies could take over from them. Shah Rukh's Pathaan and Salman's Tiger ended up rejecting everyone in the process. The end-credit scene was one of the highlights of Shah Rukh's comeback film Pathaan. Now, veteran actors Saurabh Shukla and Johnny Lever, who are known for their comic timing, have recreated Shah Rukh and Salman's scene to hilarious effect in the promo teaser of their upcoming comedy show, Pop Kaun. Also read: Mira Rajput says she 'had a blast' watching Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen in Pathaan

Pop Kaun is a comedy show that is created by Farhad Samji, who has directed films such as Housefull 4, and Salman Khan's upcoming action movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Pop Kaun will arrive soon on Disney+ Hotstar. On Thursday, the OTT platform shared a teaser featuring Saurabh Shukla and Johnny Lever, sitting on bridge, and discussing the future of comedy in India, and who could take their legacy forward, before decided they could not leave it up to the young comedians; much like Shah Rukh and Salman in the Pathaan scene.

The caption of the promo shared on Instagram read, "Kursi ki peti baandh lijiye mausam bigadne nahi, comedy hone wala hai (Fasten your seat belts as the weather is not going to be bad, but comedy is going to happen)!" In the video, Johnny, who seemed to be imitating Shah Rukh Khan from the Pathaan's end-credit scene, told Saurabh in Hindi, "I have been doing this (comedy) for 30 years now. Sometimes, I think about leaving all this behind me. But I worry who can take our place?" Next the two discuss and reject every comedian they can think of, including Kapil Sharma who ‘invites people on his TV show’. "Desh ki comedy ka sawal hai yaar, bacho pe nahi chod sakte hai. Hume hi kuch karna padega (The country's comedy scene is at stake, we cannot leave it upto the kids, we have to do something)," Johnny then said. When Saurabh asked, "Magar kaise (but how)," Johnny jumped with excitement and said ‘aise (like this)’ and the show's title song began to play.

Fans took to the comments section of the video and said they could not wait to watch the show. One commented, "Pathaan in a parallel universe." Reacting to what Johnny said in the video, one person wrote, "Absolutely correct – eagerly waiting."

