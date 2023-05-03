Kangana Ranaut praises Jubilee, thanks director for launching Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta: 'We need fresh talent…'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has lauded the cast and crew of the recently released web series Jubilee. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Kangana shared posters of Jubilee. Kangana praised director Vikramaditya Motwane, Aparshakti Khurana, and Aditi Rao Hydari. She also thanked Vikramaditya for 'launching two fresh faces', Wamiqa Gabbi and Sidhant Gupta. (Also Read | Wamiqa Gabbi reveals she was in school when she acted with Kareena Kapoor and Shahid in Jab We Met)

Kangana Ranaut praised Jubilee team.

Praising and welcoming the duo, Kangana said 'we need fresh talent in the film industry'. Kangana wrote, "What a splendid, spectacular, absolutely sublime drama series .... The seed of the Golden age of Hindi cinema was sown in the ashes of partition and the after math of World War 2... Drama characters resemblance to the most iconic stalwarts of that era is rather uncanny ...."

The actor continued, "It brings alive all the folklores and legends of the golden age we day dream about till today ... beyond wonderful... A must watch... (folded hands emoji)." She also added, "@motwayne in all his glory shines like the golden age of Indian cinema (star emoji)."

Kangana shared posters of Jubilee.

In her next Instagram Stories, Kangana added, "Every department excels, from writing to photography, from costumes to sets, from music to make up everything is blending together to bring about an exhilarating screen experience.

"@aparshakti_khurana is terrific @aditiraohydari shines and Special thanks to director @motwavne for launching two fresh faces ( for me at least, I am watching their work for the first time) who are dazzling the screen with their excellent performances, charm and sparkling energy.... We need fresh talent in the film industry welcome to the team @wamigagabbi @sidhant," Kangana added.

She also wrote, "Congratulations to the entire team I want to tag everyone but it's a limitation of this medium, my heartfelt gratitude for everyone (heart face and folded hands emojis)." Tagging Prime Video, Kangana also added clapping hands emojis.

Re-sharing Kangana's post, Wamiqa Gabbi wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Thank you (white heart emoji). I have always admired your craft (who hasn't). It's beautiful to see an established artist like you to openly write such beautiful words and encourage new actors (white heart emoji)."

Jubilee created by Soumik Sen and Vikramaditya Motwane, has been Produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios. It revolves around the lives of those who dream of making it big in the Hindi film industry during the golden age of Indian cinema. The show also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ram Kapoor, and Nandish Sandhu.

