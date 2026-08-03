‘Ye BeerBiceps ki…’: Karan Aujla leaves Samay Raina in splits with hilarious remark over power cut on India’s Got Latent

After navigating public scrutiny following Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on India’s Got Latent in 2025, Samay Raina is back with the second season of the show. The latest celebrity guest on the panel was singer Karan Aujla, whose witty remarks and fun personality have left the internet talking.

Karan Aujla jokes about Ranveer Allahbadia on India's Got Latent

Karan Aujla appears on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent.

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Karan's witty remarks and comebacks to Samay's jokes stole the show in the latest episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2. During the show, when the power suddenly went out after a contestant's performance, Samay apologised to the audience and said, "Doston, light chali gayi show ke beech mein (Friends, there’s power cut)."

However, it was Aujla's comment that left the audience in splits. He said, "Yeh BeerBiceps ki haay lagi hai (It's BeerBiceps' curse coming back to him)." His comment left Samay and the audience in splits.

Later, Karan helped Samay keep the audience entertained by starting a mini concert. The panellists were asked to take a 15-minute break, while Samay gave free drinks to the live audience.

Another moment involving the singer has taken over the internet, with fans joking that he was just one step away from becoming the "next Ranveer Allahbadia".

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{{^usCountry}} During one segment, Karan wanted to ask a contestant if he had ever got intimate and had sex with his girlfriend. However, he quickly realised that he was heading towards a controversial question and stopped himself midway. Looking at his chair, Aujla remarked, "Ye kursi mein kuch hai (There’s something about this chair)," hinting that Ranveer Allahbadia had also sat on the same chair. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During one segment, Karan wanted to ask a contestant if he had ever got intimate and had sex with his girlfriend. However, he quickly realised that he was heading towards a controversial question and stopped himself midway. Looking at his chair, Aujla remarked, "Ye kursi mein kuch hai (There’s something about this chair)," hinting that Ranveer Allahbadia had also sat on the same chair. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharing the clip on X, one fan wrote, "Karan Aujla was just one step away from becoming the next BeerBiceps on Samay Raina's show." Another wrote, "Bro didn't want to become another BeerBiceps. He stood up from his chair, saying, 'There's something in this chair that will send me behind bars'."

While everyone took a dig at Ranveer Allahbadia in the episode, Samay was seen defending him and said, "He's a sweet guy, man. Come on. Usi wajah se to itne sponsors aaye hain iss season mein. Shout out to my man, Ranveer Allahbadia. Still alive at 65 million views."

About the India’s Got Latent controversy

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India’s Got Latent found itself at the centre of a major controversy in February 2025 after remarks made by Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, during an episode sparked widespread outrage. Ranveer's comments drew criticism on social media, with several politicians and public figures condemning the content as inappropriate and offensive.

The controversy escalated after complaints were filed against Ranveer, Samay, the show's makers and other participants. The episode was subsequently removed from YouTube, while Samay took down all episodes of India’s Got Latent from his channel. The controversy became one of the biggest debates around Indian internet culture in 2025, putting the creators involved under intense public and legal scrutiny.