Karan Johar recalls on Koffee with Karan 7 how he tried to have sex on a plane but almost got caught

Filmmaker Karan Johar has revealed that he tried to join the mile high club but 'nearly got caught'. The film director while speaking to his guests, actors Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, on his chat show Koffee with Karan 7 spoke about an incident which turned into a 'messy scenario'. (Also Read | Tiger Shroff's wild guess about Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha shocks Karan Johar)

During the Rapid Fire round in the show, Karan asked Tiger Shroff, "The weirdest place you have made out at is?" Tiger replied, "I mean it's not weird but I thought it was pretty adventurous of me, up in the air."

Karan said, "Oh! Mile high club? You are a member. I don't know how people do it. We will chat after the show. There was an endeavour made but (looking at Kriti Sanon 'you know I'm a big boy') the tiny loo wasn't big enough. No, with my luck I also nearly got caught so it was a bit of a messy scenario."

Earlier this year, Karan had told Film Companion about his regrets, "I wish I'd focused on my personal life a little more. I don't think I have done that. As a parent, I feel very fulfilled today. And thank God I took that step, and I think I took that step five years too late. I wish I had done that even earlier. But I feel that in all this relationship building, producer building, studio building, I let myself take a back seat in my personal life."

He also added, "The bigger regret I have is that I didn't give that part of my life the importance that I think that it deserved at a certain point in time and now, I think it might be too late. I think it's perhaps too late for me to now find a life partner, and go to the mountains for a quiet holiday with or kind of have someone hold my hand at times. I think what a life partner does for you-- a parent, a child, can never fulfil that aspect. I think that is reserved for your soulmate, your life partner, your relationship, or romance, or whatever it might be... I don't have that. That's a vacant spot in my life and that's my deepest regret."

Apart from hosting Koffee with Karan, he recently wrapped up his next directorial project Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh and is all set to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.

