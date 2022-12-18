Kareena Kapoor praises The White Lotus season 2 as 'genius', tells Zoya Akhtar: 'We can do this too'

Actor Kareena Kapoor praised the second season of The White Lotus. She took to Instagram and shared her review after watching the acclaimed and popular series. White Lotus season 2 premiered from October 30 this year on HBO and HBO Max. The last episode aired on December 11. Kareena called this season ‘genius’ and made a special request to her director-friend Zoya Akhtar. Zoya reacted to her request. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor is all smiles as she reviews Nayanthara's Connect trailer: 'Can't wait for this', Vignesh Shivan reacts)

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena shared her thoughts on Saturday night about The White Lotus and wrote, “White Lotus Season 2 One word Genius (red heart emoji). We can do this too…Zoya Akhtar @zoieakhtar Are you listening? (red heart emoji).”

Kareena Kapoor reviews White Lotus season 2 and makes a special request to Zoya Akhtar via Instagram Stories.

Zoya Akhtar re-shared Kareena's story on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Can't wait @kareenakapoorkhan(red heart emoji). I hear you loud and clear (red heart emoji).”

Zoya is the daughter of screenwriters Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani. Farhan Akhtar is her brother. Zoya made her debut in Bollywood as a director with Luck by Chance in 2009. She has directed films like Gully Boy starrer Alia Bhatt with Ranveer Singh , Dil Dhadakne Do-starrer Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra among others. She has even directed Lust Stories, Made In Heaven, Sheila Ki Jawani and Ghost Stories.

She is gearing up for the release of The Archies. It is a live-action musical film adaptation of the comic book of the same name. The film will mark the acting debut of star kids Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda in Bollywood. The film will release in 2023.

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The film did not do well at the box office but was loved upon its Netflix release by audience. She will now be seen in the Hindi adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. She also has a thriller with Hansal Mehta in the pipeline.

The White Lotus follows the stories of rich people holidaying at expensive hotels. It is a satire on the indulgences, narcissism and selfishness of the rich and wealthy and how they leave a path of destruction behind for those less

