Khakee The Bengal Chapter review: Neeraj Pandey show falls prey to slow pace despite stellar performances

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter review: The mere mention of West Bengal conjures up vivid images of its vibrant culture, delectable cuisine, and diverse musical heritage. However, Neeraj Pandey's second chapter from the hit Khakee franchise presents a starkly contrasting narrative, one that delves into the state's darker underbelly, marked by bloodshed and violence. This departure has its moments of impact but also falters at times. Also read: Interview | Khakee The Bengal Chapter star Saswata Chaterjee: ‘A housefull board is more important than Oscars to me’ Khakee: The Bengal Chapter review: Set in Kolkata in the 2000s, the series revolves around a thrilling story of crime, corruption, and law enforcement. (Netflix)

The plot

The first part, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, drew inspiration from Amit Lodha’s memoir Bihar Diaries: The True Story of How Bihar’s Most Dangerous Criminal Was Caught. The narrative was led by Karan Tacker and Avinash Tiwary.

For the second instalment, Neeraj has shifted gears, abandoning the real-life inspiration of the first chapter for a fictional tale. Set in Kolkata in the 2000s, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter unfolds as a story of crime, corruption, and law enforcement.

The narrative begins by introducing the reign of terror unleashed by gangster Shankar Barua, alias Bagha (played by Saswata Chatterjee), who orchestrates a vast network of illicit activities across West Bengal, bolstered by the influential politician Barun Roy (portrayed by Prosenjit Chatterjee). Under Bagha's command, the state is gripped by fear, as his loyal operatives, Sagor Talukdar (Ritwik Bhowmik) and Ranjit Thakur (Aadil Zafar Khan), wreak havoc. When crime reaches its zenith, IPS officer Arjun Maitra (Jeet) is deployed to dismantle the criminal empire.

Prosenjit Chatterjee is seen in the role of a politician.(Netflix)

As the plot intensifies, it exposes the darker aspects of human nature, revealing the consequences of unchecked ambition. The gripping tale is punctuated by bursts of intense violence and gore at times.

The series is directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray. Neeraj Pandey has co-written the script along with Debatma Mandal and Samrat Chakraborty.

What works

The series brings the soul of the state to the screen through its predominantly Bengali cast. The decision lends authenticity to the narrative.

Additionally, the show sheds light on the side of West Bengal, dominated by crime, which contrasts with the common perception of the state as a hub of food, music, and culture. The theme song "Ik aur rang bhi dekhiye Bangal ka" perfectly encapsulates this duality, reminding viewers that there's more to Bengal than cultural richness.

Regarding performances, Ritwik Bhowmik's portrayal of a ruthless gangster marks a striking departure from his previous role as a folk music star in Bandish Bandits. Prosenjit’s performance as a ruthless politician is also praiseworthy.

Ritwik Bhowmik is seen as a gangster in the series.(Netflix)

The series maintains engagement through its plotted twists. Where the show truly excels is in its action sequences and visual effects. The direction deserves particular praise for its unflinching camera work that captures the gritty details of Bengal's criminal underbelly.

The first season lacked strong female representation, and it seems to be rectified in the second instalment. Chitrangada Singh delivers a commanding performance as the Leader of Opposition, while Aakanksha Singh brings complexity to her role as a police officer. Shruti Das is seen as a gangster's wife.

Chitrangada Singh in a still in the show.(Netflix)

What doesn’t work

The show stumbles in several key areas that prevent it from reaching its full potential. The pacing is an issue at the commencement.

Numerous unresolved plot threads leave the audience wanting closure. The deep bond between Ranjit and Sagor lacks sufficient backstory. Similarly, Bagha’s son Cheena’s story is open-ended.

The series also takes a risk with its regional focus. Audiences, particularly those unfamiliar with West Bengal's socio-political landscape, may struggle to connect with the narrative's nuances.

Most disappointing is the show's musical shortcomings. For a series set against the backdrop of West Bengal, a state renowned for its rich musical heritage, the soundtrack lacks recall value.

The series also takes a risk with its regional focus.(Netflix)

The verdict

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter offers a rare glimpse into a lesser-known facet of West Bengal through powerful performances from regional artists. It's worth watching for crime drama enthusiasts seeking something beyond the usual fare. Also starring Parambrata Chatterjee, Mimoh Chakraborty and Shraddha Das, the web show was released on Netflix on March 20.