'Triptii Dimri has miles to go', says co-star Parambrata Chatterjee: National crushes are temporary, class is permanent

Triptii Dimri rose to fame with her role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The actor was tagged the ‘national crush’ by fans after the film's success. However, her Bulbbul co-star and actor Parambrata Chatterjee commented on her ‘national crush’ tag in an interview with SCREEN, stating that "she has miles to go." Parambrata Chatterjee on Triptii Dimri's 'national crush' tag.

Parambrata on Triptii Dimri's 'national crush' tag

During a rapid-fire round, Parambrata was asked to rank his female co-stars based on their talent. He placed Triptii Dimri at the bottom, with Vidya Balan ranked as the most talented. Commenting further on her ‘national crush’ tag, the actor remarked that such titles are fleeting, but true talent is enduring. He said, "It is what it is; national crushes are temporary, but class is permanent. I mean, no offence. Sorry. What is she called? Bhabhi 2!"

He also drew a comparison with Vidya Balan, saying, "She is lovely, a very nice girl, and I really get along with her. But she still has miles to go. She entered the industry very young and will learn a lot. But Vidya, I mean, sorry to say, is a class apart in whatever she does."

Parambrata's Hindi films and latest release

Parambrata Chatterjee made his Hindi film debut alongside Vidya Balan in Kahaani. The film proved to be a major box office success, earning ₹79.20 crore worldwide. He later worked with Anushka Sharma in Pari and with Triptii Dimri in Bulbbul. He is currently busy promoting his latest film, Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei. Directed by Srijit Mukherji, the film is an official adaptation of the 1989 Hindi film Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, which itself is a remake of the iconic American classic 12 Angry Men.

Triptii Dimri’s upcoming movie

Triptii Dimri will next be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming film, Arjun Ustara. The actor will share the screen with Shahid Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Randeep Hooda, and others. Set against the backdrop of the post-independence underworld, the film is scheduled for release in 2026.