Triptii Dimri on her 'overtly sexualised’ image after Animal: You can’t keep all that noise in mind

Actor Triptii Dimri's career catapulted to new heights with her supporting role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, marking her entry into the mainstream. However, her performance also drew criticism, which she took in stride. In a new interview, she admitted that she is undeterred by the backlash. Also read: Triptii Dimri dropped from Aashiqui 3 due to demand for 'innocent, pure face'? Anurag Basu breaks silence Triptii Dimri has shifted her focus on to Vishal Bhardwaj’s Arjun Ustara.

What did she say

In an interview with Forbes India, Triptii addressed the scrutiny she faced for her roles in Animal and Bad Newz, revealing that she doesn't regret her choices. She said, “I am someone who wants to give 100 percent. If I find the character or the story interesting, I want to give my all. That’s what I’ve learned—if it works, it works, and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. We won’t always be liked by everybody. There will be some people who like you, and some who don’t. You can’t keep all that noise in mind. You have to follow your heart and do things that you feel are right. Tomorrow, you may look back and think it was a mistake, but in that moment, you were being truthful.”

During the conversation, she was also asked whether she is deliberately attempting to shift away from her “overtly sexualised” image, Triptii denied such claims. She shared, “I am going with the flow. The aim is to play different characters because I don’t want to go to a set and feel bored. I don’t want to show up and think, ‘I know this.’ I want to feel challenged, to wonder, ‘How will this happen?’—and then make it happen. I need to feel satisfied as an actor when I go home.”

Talking about the reason she played the role of Zoya in Animal, Triptii shared that she opted for the role as she wanted to do something different, adding that she did the role of Vidya in Rajkummar Rao’s Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video for the same reason.

Triptii’s work graph

Recently, there were speculations which suggested that Triptii had been dropped from Kartik Aaryan’s Aashiqui 3 because of being ‘too exposed’, with several reports claiming that the makers wanted someone with a ‘purity in demeanour’ for the role. However, the film’s director, Anurag Basu, dismissed these allegations. Speaking to Mid-Day, he said, “That’s not true, and Triptii knows it too.”

Meanwhile, Triptii has shifted her focus on to Vishal Bhardwaj’s Arjun Ustara, which was also supposed to star Kartik. However, it is now being headlined by Shahid Kapoor. She is expected to shoot for her Dharma Productions’ film, Dhadak 2, directed by Shazia Iqbal, soon. She will star opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in the film.