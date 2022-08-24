Koffee With Karan 7: Kiara Advani felt like slapping Shahid Kapoor for making her wait 8 hours on Kabir Singh set

In the upcoming episode of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, Kiara Advani will be seen talking about why Shahid Kapoor made her wait for eight hours on the sets of Kabir Singh. She said she bitch-slapped Shahid in her head as she had to wait because a discussion was going on about which shoes he should wear in the next scene. Also read: Koffee With Karan ep 8 trailer: Karan Johar predicts ‘kamaal ke bacche' for Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra. Watch

Not only this, even show host Karan Johar sided with Kiara and said that had he been asked to wait for eight hours over a topic of shoes, he too would have done the same. In a Bingo game, Kiara revealed why she bitch-slapped Shahid in her head. Talking about the same, Kiara said, “It was my third or fourth day of shooting, and I was made to wait for eight hours because there was discussion of what shoes Shahid would wear in the next scene.”

Karan Johar immediately validated her decision to bitch-slap Shahid and said, “If I were made to wait for eight hours for a discussion on shoes, I would bitch-slap too.”

On Wednesday, Shahid shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Koffee With Karan in which he acted like his character Kabir Singh. It showed Kiara in a white dress, getting ready with the help of two makeup men. Shahid entered the scene and shouted at one of them, “Tune touch kia usko (You touched her)!” leaving the two of them walking away. He called Kiara “Preeti” and burst into laughter. Kiara too started laughing at what happened. “Roasting it hot... with Kabir and Preeti,” Shahid captioned the video on Instagram.

A day before, Shahid shared a picture with Kiara and captioned it, “#KoffeeWithKiara... it's a thing now…sorry @karanjohar.” Karan reacted to the post, “I love it, I hope she doesn’t take my job.”

The eighth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will stream on August 25 at 12 am on Disney+ Hotstar.

