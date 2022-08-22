Koffee With Karan ep 8 trailer: Karan Johar predicts ‘kamaal ke bacche' for Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra. Watch

After Sidharth Malhotra, his girlfriend Kiara Advani is all set to take over the couch this week on Koffee With Karan. Kiara will join her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor on the hit chat show. (Also read: Taapsee Pannu says Koffee With Karan is 'just a chat show')

In the trailer shared by Disney+ Hotstar on Monday morning, the actors are seen chatting with host Karan Johar about their co-stars and even the possible kids that Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra might have. Karan asked Shahid what was his sexiest feature. He replied, “Not visible to the camera right now.” Kiara also illustrated how Shahid Kapoor addresses her as Preeti still, her character from Kabir Singh. Shahid teased her how Sidharth must also call out her name in a similar manner.

When asked what Shahid misses about being single when he gave a cheeky reply: "Apart from the women?" Shahid called Sidharth and Kiara ‘such a good looking couple’ when Karan added, “Gorgeous. Bachche kamaal ke hoge (They'll have wonderful babies).”

Last time on Koffee With Karan episode 7, Karan tried his best to get Sidharth and Kiara to admit that they were dating. Sidharth was shown a clip of how Karan had grilled Kiara on the episode. He asked Karan, “Kyu itna pareshan kia aapne Karan usko (Why did you ask her so many questions).” When Karan said that he's decided what to do at the wedding, Sidharth said, “You are set! Let us also…,” and Vicky Kaushal raised his brows, hoping this is the moment Sidharth finally makes it official. And he did finally say, “Karan, let's see. We want to have, everyone wants to work and have a happy future and life. Good to know we have your blessings."

Kiara and Sidharth worked together in Shershaah last year. They have been rumoured to be dating since they started working on the movie.

The show, so far this season, has hosted Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky and Sidharth.

