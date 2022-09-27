Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar reveals why not being invited to Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's wedding was embarrassing

Karan Johar is all set to conclude the seventh season of his chat show Koffee With Karan. In the upcoming 13th episode of the show, Karan will be seen giving out Koffee With Karan Awards and also talk his heart out on why not being invited to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding turned out to be very embarrassing for him. Also read: Koffee With Karan finale trailer

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in a heavily guarded wedding ceremony in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur on December 9 last year. Very few Bollywood celebrities were invited to the wedding, just like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding this year which, however, had Karan Johar on the guest list.

It was on Koffee With Karan's couch that Katrina Kaif had said that Vicky would look good with her on screen, much before they went to be in a relationship. On not being invited to their wedding, Karan said on the show, “When Vicky and Katrina were getting married, it became very embarrassing for me. It got to a point where people were like you did not tell us about them, you are at the wedding and still not telling us etc! It got very embarrassing to admit that I had not been invited. Then after the wedding came the sympathies and doubts. People were like why weren’t you invited? Is everything ok between you guys?”

He, however, added that he found solace in finding out that there were others as well who were not in the guest list. “When I got to know that Anurag Kashyap had also not been invited to Vicky-Kat’s wedding, I did find a little peace,” said Karan.

In the final episode, Karan will invite social media influencers Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhat, Danish Sait and Niharika NM as the jury of Koffee With Karan awards and will also have a hilarious chat with them, revealing some behind-the-scene secrets of the season.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 episode 13 will stream on on Disney+ Hotstar at 12 am, September 29.

