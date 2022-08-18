Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani accept they are dating after Karan Johar's incessant prodding

After much coaxing and prodding by host Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra finally confessed on Koffee With Karan that he was indeed dating Kiara Advani… or did he? We are still a bit confused with all the back and forth we just witnessed. Karan played a clip of Kiara from an earlier shot but unreleased episode of the hit chat show, currently in its seventh season, in which she accepted that her and Sidharth were ‘more than just close friends’ and got Sidharth to react to it. (Also read: Vicky Kaushal reveals on Koffee With Karan what he told pandit during wedding)

In the Kiara episode, where she appeared with her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor, Karan asked her if her relationship with Sidharth is different to the violent one her character Preeti shared with Kabir in the movie. She smiled and noted the ‘sly’ manner in which Karan tried to get the answer out of her.

Karan told her it's ‘so last season’ to keep denying relationships when Kiara said she is neither denying, not accepting. She finally said that she was ‘more than close friends’ with Sidharth Malhotra. When asked if she is thinking about getting married, she said that she does want that in her life but won't reveal her plans on Koffee With Karan.

Sidharth, having just witnessed the interrogation, asked, “Kyu itna pareshan kia aapne Karan usko (Why did you ask her so many questions).” When Karan said that he's decided what to do at the wedding, Sidharth said, “You are set! Let us also…,” when his couch-companion raised his brows, hoping this is the moment Sidharth finally makes it official. And he did finally say, “Karan, let's see. We want to have, everyone wants to work and have a happy future and life. Good to know we have your blessings." Karan warned Sidharth that he'd slap him if he doesn't get an invite to his wedding. Sidharth assured him that it won't happen.

