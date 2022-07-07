Alia Bhatt addresses being friends with Ranbir Kapoor's exes Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif on Koffee With Karan

Alia Bhatt has spoken about how she is good friends with both Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. The two are exes of Alia's husband, Ranbir Kapoor. Alia Bhatt addressed the same on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan. (Also read: Koffee With Karan: Ranveer Singh confesses he did have sex on his 'suhaagraat')

During the Rapid Fire round, host Karan Johar asked Alia what title would suit her best: ‘How to best friends with your exes’ or ‘How to be friends with you boyfriend's exes'. Alia chose the second option. “I'm very very good friends with his exes and I love them both. And there are others but I don't know them,” she said.

Alia was joined by Ranveer Singh on the couch as the show returned for its seventh season on Wednesday. During the episode, Alia shared all about her wedding with Ranbir and how he had proposed to her. She said that Ranbir popped the ring at Maasai Mara, a place special to them both. She got excited and emotional as she praised her husband for pulling off the most romantic proposal and even making sure someone was ready with a camera to click their photos during the special moment.

She added that when she showed Ranveer pictures from the proposal during the shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, he had tears in his eyes. Karan Johar, too, had a similar emotional reaction.

About her wedding Alia revealed that before the ceremony, she and Ranbir had lunch together and after they were done, they said goodbye to each other as girlfriend and boyfriend. During the wedding, Ranbir was extra eager to know all about the rituals and what the priest was saying, even as Alia asked him to hurry up so that they don't miss the sunset for photos.

Alia and Ranbir got married in April. Last month, they announced that they were expecting a child together.

