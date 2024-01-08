Koffee With Karan: Neetu Kapoor recalls Zeenat Aman's hilarious temple visit, confesses having crush on Shashi Kapoor

Karan Johar seems to have delivered on his promise to bring something new in the eighth season of his chat show, Koffee With Karan. After Sharmila Tagore spilled some expensive beans on the koffee couch, it's Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman setting it on fire this time. The promo of the upcoming episode shows Neetu confessing about her crush on Rishi Kapoor's uncle Shashi Kapoor and sharing hilarious details about Zeenat Aman's rare visit to a temple. Also read: Fardeen Khan responds to Zeenat Aman's claim of his father Feroz Khan deducting her salary during Qurbani Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman are the next guests on Koffee With Karan.

Sharing the promo on Instagram on Monday, Karan wrote, “It’s all about the legends and the glam this episode!!! Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor are all set to bring their charm to the Koffee couch on the newest episode of #KoffeeWithKaranS8! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season 8 - new episode streams this Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar! #KWKS8OnHotstar.”

In the promo, Neetu introduces Zeenat Aman as “style aur sexiness ki dukaan (the one stop shop for style and sexiness)” while Zeenat calls Neetu “lovely and vivacious” as they make themselves comfortable on the Koffee With Karan couch. They go on to name the films in which they have worked together, like The Great Gambler, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Dharam Veer and Heeralal Pannalal.

Karan enquires about Zeenat's personal life

Moving the focus to Zeenat's personal life, Karan goes on to ask her to reveal the wildest thing she did in the 70s and she replies, “I really did not party but when the floodgates burst, they really did.” She refuses to comment when Karan enquires further if she is referring to the time when a man entered her life.

Lot of unheard stories seem to be coming up in this episode as Neetu shares one in the promo. Mentioning one incident, Neetu reveals about Zeenat in a hilarious tone, “So she goes to the mandir (temple), she's shutting a button (of her blouse) and she says, ‘Hey bhagwan, mujhe maaf kardena, humare yaha mandir jaane ka system hi nahi hai (O God, pardon me, we do not have a system of going to a temple).’”

Karan also asks Zeenat to reveal the name of the person who had once sent her a box inside a box that had “Zeenie, the ball is now in your court”. She drops a hint that the person was a Kapoor.

Neetu's secret crush

Upon Neetu's turn, Karan asks her to name a Bollywood heartthrob of her time who was her secret crush and exclaims when Neetu names Shashi Kapoor. They all laugh out loud when Karan reacts, “You mean Shashi Kapoor, your uncle?” and Neetu unapologetically says, “ya”. Shashi Kapoor was Neetu's husband Rishi Kapoor's uncle.

Reactions to new Koffee With Karan promo

Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a heart emoji in reaction to the promo. Actor Aparshakti Khurana wrote, “Woww. Two absolutely gorgeous women, waiting for this one.” A fan of the show commented, “Getting Zeenat Aman on the show is gold! Love this Karan.” Another said, “Karan!! You are killin it this season man!! This season is absolutely lit!”

