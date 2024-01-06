Fardeen Khan responds to Zeenat Aman's claim of his father Feroz Khan deducting her salary during Qurbani

Fardeen reacts to Zeenat's post

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Fardeen wrote, "@thezeenataman aunty, if it's any consolation, family wasn't spared either. We just received the standard family discount of 25% (smiling emoji). Khan Saab would have loved your post. He would have laughed out loud (folding hands emojis)." Sharing his post on her Instagram, Zeenat posted a purple heart emoji.

Fardeen Khan shared a note on Instagram Stories.

What Zeenat said about Feroz

Zeenat had shared a picture of herself and Feroz and written, "I read somewhere that Oxford’s word for the year 2023 is 'rizz'- short for ‘charisma’. Well, if I’ve ever known anybody to have rizz, it was Feroz Khan. Feroz and I had a rocky start. It was the 70s, my star was on the rise, and he called me on the telephone to offer me a role in his upcoming production. It was a secondary part, and so I politely refused the offer. Feroz was incensed and let out a stream of expletives while I held the receiver away from my ear!"

Zeenat recalled incident during Qurbani shooting

She had written, "Many months later, he called again. This time he started his pitch by saying - 'it’s the lead role so don’t reject it'. And that’s how I joined the cast of Qurbani. I often discuss set etiquette in my captions, so I’d be amiss to neglect Feroz’s influence on me in this regard. I was quite a diligent worker, but on one occasion my youth got the better of me. Though we had an early call time the next day, I agreed to go out to a party. It was a fantastic night of dance and drink, and unsurprisingly I landed up one hour late to set."

Feroz deducted her salary

Zeenat concluded, "Feroz was glowering behind his camera, and before I could offer him my meagre excuse, he cut me down to size. 'Begum, you’re late and you’re going to pay for the delay.' No argument, no scolding, but you can be sure that he docked my pay to pay the crew for that one hour delay! Feroz was suave, charming and polished. He was a talented actor-director, and Qurbani remains one of my favourite projects to date. Anyway, I hope you enjoyed this anecdote and I hope 2024 is off to a roaring start for you!"

About Qurbani

Qurbani was released in 1980. It was directed by Feroz Khan, who also acted in the film alongside Vinod Khanna, Zeenat Aman, Amjad Khan and others. The movie revolves around two friends, Rajesh (played by Vinod Khanna) and Amar (played by Feroz Khan), who find themselves entangled in a web of crime and deceit. The film explores themes of friendship, betrayal, and revenge, and it was a commercial success during its time.

