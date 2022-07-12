Koffee With Karan season 7 episode 2 trailer: Sara Ali Khan reveals crush on Vijay Deverakonda this time. Watch

Karan Johar has shared the teaser for the upcoming second episode of his hit chat show, Koffee With Karan. The new episode will feature Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor on the Koffee couch.

In the teaser, Karan asks Sara to share who she has a crush on now. While refusing to name a name at first, she gives in and says it's Vijay Deverakonda. Janhvi next to her can't keep her giggles in. Karan mentions how Janhvi is often spotted with Vijay and Sara asks her, just to be sure, “Do you like him?”

Janhvi is also quite shocked as Sara takes potshots at her ex, most likely actor Kartik Aaryan. When Karan asked her to say something about her ‘ex’, she says, "He's everybody's ex.' Karan had recently revealed that Sara and Kartik had indeed dated each other.

It had all started on Koffee With Karan during Sara's first appearance with her dad Saif Ali Khan. She had confessed that she had a crush on Kartik. Later, they were cast together in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal and started dating. Speaking to India Today, Karan said, “I call this couch the couch of manifestation. I was like telling Kriti (Sanon) the other day, I said just say a name! Because Katrina (Kaif) on this couch said that she thought she would look good with Vicky (Kaushal), then Vicky collapsed and then the next thing we know is that they are married. Sara (Ali Khan) mentioned Kartik (Aaryan) and they started dating. Alia (Bhatt) has mentioned Ranbir (Kapoor) season after season and she is married to him today and is going to have his beautiful baby. So it’s fantastic that this couch has actually manifested so many relationships.”

Koffee With Karan season 7 kicked off last week with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The next episode will be out on July 14.

