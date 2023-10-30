Koffee With Karan 8 promo: Sunny Deol joins Bobby on couch; Karan Johar grills him for ‘inflated BO numbers’ comment

After a married couple opened Koffee With Karan season 8, the episode 2 will have Sunny Deol and his brother Bobby Deol take over the couch to chat with host-filmmaker Karan Johar. The trailer of the upcoming episode is here and it shows the siblings talk about things they have never spoken about before. Sunny Deol is also seen sharing his reaction to father Dharmendra's kiss in Karan Johar's film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Also read: Koffee with Karan season 8 opens with less gossip, more warmth and a scene-stealing Karan Johar

Karan asks Sunny Deol about Gadar 2

Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol will be seen together on Koffee With Karan season 8.

The trailer opens with Karan welcoming the Deol brothers on the show and giving them a standing ovation for all the success they have had in the recent months. While Sunny has delivered his biggest blockbuster Gadar 2, Bobby Deol is doing some of the best work with three seasons of Aashram and the upcoming film, Animal.

Karan went to mention how Sunny has repeatedly said that the Gadar 2 collections are organic. “What does that really mean? Are we inflating box office numbers?” asked Karan. When Sunny said it was actually a trend to inflate box office collections, Karan asked him again, “Is that why the tagline on Gadar 2 was ‘Hindustan ka asli blockbuster’?”

Bobby on his career, Dharmendra's comment about him

Talking about his career, Bobby shares how Salman Khan had once said that he climbed on Sunny's back when his career wasn't doing well to move forward. Bobby had then asked Salman to let him climb on his back. Bobby also said that if Dharmendra has called him “chalu (cunning)” then he can himself take the credit for the same.

Sunny, Bobby talk about Dharmendra's kissing scene

The topic of Dharmendra's kissing scene in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was also discussed. Bobby said how they all crack jokes over it but people say that it's cute. Sharing his reaction, Sunny said, “Dad can do whatever he likes and he gets away with it.” Sharing another unknown fact about Sunny, Karan also reveals, “who knows that a man who can destroy a country with a hand pump can actually be into teddy bears!”

The X handle of Disney+ Hotstar shared the promo with the caption: “The Unapologetic and the Unassuming, catch the legacy movie stars take to the couch for some scintillating conversations.”

Karan had recently conducted an Instagram Live during which he had shared that in the next episode a sibling pair who has been in the industry for three decades will delve into all their highs and lows. Many guessed the names of Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and the trailer confirms the same.

