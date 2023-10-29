Koffee with Karan Season 8: Karan Johar reacts as fans predict Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol as guests in next episode

What Karan said

Karan Johar conducted an Instagram Live on Sunday afternoon where he interacted with fans about the chat show. He asked fans to guess who will be next on the show. Many fans tried to guess the answer in the comments. One said, Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, to which Karan replied that it happened previously. Another predicted Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Karan said no!

There were several who also guessed Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. A user commented, “Dhai kilo ka haath!" referring to Sunny's famous dialogue in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. To this, Karan made a goofy expression and revealed no more. Many fans have also been predicting that after Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and the upcoming release of Bobby Deol-starrer Animal, the sibling would make an interesting episode. To top these guesses, Karan shared that the sibling pair has been in the industry for three decades, and the next episode of the show will delve into all their highs and lows. Sunny and Bobby sure fit that bill!

About trollers

Talking directly about the criticism surrounding the first episode of the show, Karan also said, "Keep your criticism constructive... and if you want to troll us then you know (makes face) you know what that means. That expression means like do what you need to do because no one's looking. Trolling gets you nowhere my dear. Take a note. Speaking about trollers... the thing about trollers are that you are landing nowhere."

He further added, "You are brimming your heart with negativity but landing nowhere, because what's going to happen will happen to the people you are trolling about. If they are going to meet the success they will, if they are going to fail they will. It has nothing to do about you. For all you guys who are consistently positive, more power to you because positivity is the key for your own success."

More details

In the Live, he also added that after the feedback from the first episode, the show will remove the Imposter challenge part from the upcoming episodes. He also shared that it is unbelievable that so many are still so excited about the show even after two decades.

A new episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 drops on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursdays at midnight.

