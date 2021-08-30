Kota Factory 2 teaser: Jeetu Bhaiyya and his students return for sophomore year, this time on Netflix

Netflix has released the teaser for the second season of Kota Factory. The show's first season aired in 2019 on The Viral Fever and became a hit with viewers.

The new season will also follow Vaibhav, Balamukund and Uday as they wade through their lives at the coaching centres of Kota. In the opening scene, the students are shocked at hearing how their favourite Physics teacher, Jeetu Bhaiyya (played by Jitendra Kumar), has left the coaching centre for another.

Vaibhav is hit with a dilemma--why is he even trying and toiling so hard for an IIT admission and does he even want it at all? Jeetu Bhaiyya steps in soon as the guide, with his motivational words and quotable quotes. Watch the teaser:

Series director Raghav Subbu said, “As a director, I try to create stories that inspire and enthral audiences throughout. Season 2 of Kota Factory will chronicle the journey of students at Kota and the struggles they face on a daily basis, which will make it more engaging and realistic. The compelling story and spectacular performances will keep the audience intrigued. I’m really excited to share the epic content with the diverse audience of Netflix.”

Jitendra, who was a Kota student in real life as well, rose to fame with his role of Jeetu. Speaking to India Today about the show, he had earlier said, "Considering my experience of studying in Kota, it was a lot easier in portraying my character in Kota Factory as real. I was comfortable in speaking the dialogues as I was familiar with the lingo and the technical words that are usually used. In the initial days, Abhishek Yadav, Saurabh Khanna and I had a brief talk about how the character of Jeetu Bhaiya would be."

He added, "While the two wanted to portray a 'larger than life' image of the teacher, I was a bit skeptical whether such teachers existed in real life or not. However, they were pretty convinced that it will have an impact on the audience and they made me believe too. During the shoots, Abhishek would always be on the sets and would explain how the entire scene is supposed to look like and this helped me a lot in expressing the correct emotions."

Jitendra has since been seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and in the series titled Panchaayat.