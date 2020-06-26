We have to work towards removing the stigma around mental health: Jitendra Kumar

bollywood

After starring in the feature film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (SMZS) that released in March, his web show, Panchayat, was well received and currently, he is enjoying the positive response for his digital film, Chaman Bahar — actor Jitendra Kumar is no doubt on a roll. He says all of these were interesting projects and a blessing. “I don’t have a strategy and I make organic choices. I became an actor to act, so I try to pick the best from what is offered. The idea is to do different and interesting stories, which is happening. The credit goes to the audiences as they are enjoying and consuming different stories have which encourages us to make them,” says the actor, adding, “When people reacted to SMZS, I realised how important the film was to so many people which I didn’t while shooting as I was busy focusing on my craft. Films have a wide and huge reach with a major chunk of family audience while web shows are consumed more by people between the ages of 17 to 35.”

Kumar admits that there are certain risks “when one is trying to attempt different stories” but thankfully many OTT are backing good content. “Now is the time to create content that one hasn’t seen before or that was maybe thought of as too different. A number of writers and directors are working in that direction, as many producers do support such ideas,” he says.

Like many in the industry, Kumar, too, has been affected by Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. He feels, “Mental stress is in every industry. We have to work towards removing stigma around mental health. I feel, the support of family and friends is crucial in life and not just when you have anxiety or depression. One should share happiness and sadness with family and close friends. Before the lockdown, we were all running after fame, money and career and to prove ourselves in society. And while the lockdown has been tough on everyone, we also learnt how to be good to ourselves and appreciate our families and slow down a bit.”

With the Covid-19 pandemic, the actor admits the situation is worrisome. “We are all in this together and have to win over the outbreak collectively. We all want to go out there and work. I have been working on ideas and projects with people and will be ready to start soon, once things get better. But no one can say for sure how life will be post the lockdown,” he wonders.