Kunal Kamra turns down offer to be part of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss: ‘Rather check into a mental hospital'

Comedian Kunal Kamra has claimed that he was approached to participate in the upcoming season of reality show Bigg Boss, which is hosted by actor Salman Khan. Taking to Instagram, Kamra shared a screenshot of a conversation with a casting director, who had reached out to him to discuss the opportunity. Also read: BookMyShow releases statement after Kunal Kamra asks ticketing platform not to ‘delist’ him: ‘Facts been misrepresented’ The controversy surrounding Kunal Kamra began when the comedian made a few comments about Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during one of his stand-up shows in Mumbai.(X/KunalKamra)

Kunal Kamra says no to Bigg Boss

Kunal took to Instagram Stories to share his chat with a person, who claims to be a casting agent for the upcoming season of the reality show, which is known for its share of controversies and drama.

The message from the casting director read, "I am handling the casting for this season of Bigg Boss and your name came up as someone they might find interesting. I know it might not have been on your radar, but honestly, it’s such a mad platform to show your real vibe and win over a massive audience. What do you think? Should we talk about it?"

Responding to the message, Kunal wrote, “I would much rather check into a mental hospital…" He posted the story with a song from Salman Khan film, Radhe. It is currently unclear whether Kunal was approached for the next season of Bigg Boss OTT or Bigg Boss 19.

Kunal's Insta story.

What do we know about the recent row involving Kunal Kamra?

The controversy surrounding Kunal Kamra began when the comedian made a few comments about Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during one of his stand-up shows in Mumbai. The remarks led to summons being issued against Kunal by the police, in connection with an FIR registered against him for alleged defamation and remarks deemed to amount to public mischief. Adding to the complexity of the situation, Kunal has revealed that he had received approximately 500 death threats following the controversy, forcing him to leave Mumbai and seek refuge in his home state of Tamil Nadu. He has since approached the Madras High Court and successfully secured interim protection against potential arrest by the Mumbai Police in connection with the FIR. Earlier this week, the ticketing platform BookMyShow responded after Kunal released a public statement asking them not to ‘delist’ him and provide him with accurate information. Their statement says ‘facts have been misrepresented’ revealing their role in the issue.