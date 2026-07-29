Kushal Tandon clarifies if he slid into Shreya Kalra's DMs while dating Shivangi Joshi: ‘Baatein to meri bohot hoti’

A Lock Upp 2 and Alliance crossover has occurred, as details of the former show have slipped into the latter. Shreya Kalra claimed on the Netflix show that Shivangi Joshi doesn’t like her because her ex-boyfriend, Kushal Tandon, once slipped into her DMs. On the latest episode of the Prime Video show, Kashish Kapoor confronted Kushal about the same. (Also Read: Lock Upp 2: Did Shivangi Joshi lie in ‘bread butter’ secret reveal? Her team clarifies about dad's profession, home)

Kushal Tandon addresses claim he DM’d Shreya Kalra

Kushal Tandon and Shreya Kalra are part of Alliance and Lock Upp shows.

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Kashish confronted Kushal on Alliance about him flirting with Shreya in DM’s while dating Shivangi. First, he asked, “Who is Shreya? First of all.” When reminded that she did a cameo on his show, he said, “Shreya Kalra? We were shooting a promo for our show (Barsaatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka), and Shreya was promised it would feature me. But it turned out to be just a passing shot of hers.”

He then claimed that Shreya messaged him first, with Kashish challenging that claim. Kushal added, “She texted me first, of course. I don’t DM girls. I have too much ego to DM girls myself. I only DM firangs (foreigners). Baatein to meri bohot hoti hain, aur hoti rehni chahiye. (I talk to them a lot, and I should keep doing it).”

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{{^usCountry}} Kushal also claimed that Shreya told him that she said yes to the promo because of him. “Having said that, she said, aap promo kar rahe hain (you are doing this promo), and I want to do work with you, but I am not saying no. So I said, you should not have done this because it's looking very stupid, you doing that passing shot. Tum aur bhi accha kar sakti ho than doing this. (You could do much better than this).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kushal also claimed that Shreya told him that she said yes to the promo because of him. “Having said that, she said, aap promo kar rahe hain (you are doing this promo), and I want to do work with you, but I am not saying no. So I said, you should not have done this because it's looking very stupid, you doing that passing shot. Tum aur bhi accha kar sakti ho than doing this. (You could do much better than this).” {{/usCountry}}

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Shreya Kalra claims this is why Shivangi Joshi dislikes her

On an episode of Lock Upp 2, Shreya claimed that Kushal flirted with her in the DM’s while in a relationship with her co-contestant Shivangi. She said, “He DM’d me after the shoot. I was dating at that time. There was something between Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi then. I didn’t know about it. He started speaking to me. I got a hunch and stopped.”

Shreya also said that Shivangi spoke to her about it later. “Then, Shivangi and I met on the set, and she was like, he told me about you, that you followed and messaged him. I said, excuse me. I wouldn’t be the first person to approach any man. I’ve never done that in my entire life. I gave my phone to her. She read my whole chat. I didn’t flirt back, and I didn’t say anything,” she added.

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Alliance premiered on June 26 and streams every day at 12 noon on Prime Video. It is hosted by Kunal Kemmu. Lock Upp 2 streams on Netflix at 8 PM. It premiered on June 27 and is hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan.