Kushal Tandon threatens to beat Vanshaj Singh during heated fight in Alliance; internet calls him 'arrogant, bully'

The new reality show Alliance wasted no time serving up drama. In the very first task, actor Kushal Tandon got into a heated argument with content creator Vanshaj Singh and even threatened to beat him up. His behaviour did not sit well with viewers, many of whom have since labelled him a bully on social media.

Kushal Tandon threatens Vanshaj Singh

Internet comes in support of Vanshaj Singh as Kushal Tandon threatens to beat him.

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During the first task in Alliance, the teams were asked to make strategic decisions and deduct points from their rivals. Tensions flared when Vanshaj asked Kushal and his team a straightforward question about whether they planned to deduct points from his team. Instead of giving a direct answer, Kushal remained evasive, sparking a heated verbal exchange. During the argument, Kushal addressed Vanshaj as "beta", prompting the influencer to retort by calling him "babu"—a remark that did not go down well with the actor.

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{{^usCountry}} Kushal warned Vanshaj, saying, "Vansh, tameez se beta (Behave yourself, son)." To this, Vanshaj immediately replied, "Beta nahi bolna (Don't call me 'son')." While everyone hoped the tension would die down, the argument escalated further, with Kushal saying, "Mere contract mein thappad maarna allowed hai (My contract allows me to slap)." Vanshaj responded, "Gunda ho bhai, gangster ho? (Are you a goon? A gangster?)" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kushal warned Vanshaj, saying, "Vansh, tameez se beta (Behave yourself, son)." To this, Vanshaj immediately replied, "Beta nahi bolna (Don't call me 'son')." While everyone hoped the tension would die down, the argument escalated further, with Kushal saying, "Mere contract mein thappad maarna allowed hai (My contract allows me to slap)." Vanshaj responded, "Gunda ho bhai, gangster ho? (Are you a goon? A gangster?)" {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kushal then made a shocking statement, saying, "Mere contract mein likha hai ke main maar sakta hoon. Agar tu aggravate karega toh itna pit jaayega ke sabke saamne mar jaayega… mazaak nahi kar raha (My contract says I'm allowed to hit. If you keep provoking me, you'll get beaten so badly that you'll die in front of everyone... I'm not joking)." An angry Vanshaj then challenged Kushal to hit him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kushal then made a shocking statement, saying, "Mere contract mein likha hai ke main maar sakta hoon. Agar tu aggravate karega toh itna pit jaayega ke sabke saamne mar jaayega… mazaak nahi kar raha (My contract says I'm allowed to hit. If you keep provoking me, you'll get beaten so badly that you'll die in front of everyone... I'm not joking)." An angry Vanshaj then challenged Kushal to hit him. {{/usCountry}}

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Host Kunal Kemmu quickly stepped in to de-escalate the situation, making it clear that no contestant was allowed to hit another. However, he also added that this did not mean anyone should deliberately provoke others.

The clip from the episode quickly went viral on the internet, with many viewers criticising Kushal's behaviour. One Reddit user wrote, "I don't like Vanshaj, but here he is not wrong. Kushal is a bully." Another commented, "Bacche ko dhamki de raha hai (He's threatening a kid)." Another user wrote, "Wannabe Sidharth Shukla." A different comment read, "Kushal just has an ego," while another added, "Vanshaj is just standing up for himself. Kushal is clearly wrong and arrogant."

About Alliance

The new reality show features 16 contestants competing through strategy, mind games and shifting alliances to stay at the top of the leaderboard and avoid elimination. Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, the show also features Nikhil Chinapa, Ravi Kishan, Mimi Mathur, Payal Gaming and several others. Two contestants will be eliminated every week, with two new participants entering as their replacements. The six-week series is currently streaming on Prime Video.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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