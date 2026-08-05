Lock Upp 2 finale: HT readers reveal who should win among Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Yogesh Rawat, Shilpa Shinde

The grand finale of Season 2 of Lock Upp will air on Wednesday evening. But before that, Hindustan Times asked its readers to pick a winner from the finalists, and the verdict is here. From Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Shilpa Shinde, Yogesh Rawat and Ram Kapoor, here’s who our readers have predicted to win the show.

Who will be Lock Upp 2 winner?

Shreya Kalra and Shivangi Joshi are two of the top contenders on Lock Upp 2.

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The poll posed the question on everyone’s mind: “Who will win Lock Upp season 2?” With Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Shilpa Shinde and Yogesh Rawat listed as the top contenders among the top five, the audience verdict is in.

HT readers have declared that they want Shreya Kalra to win Lock Upp 2. The social media influencer and ex-Roadies contestant took the lead with 40% of the vote. Following her, in the number two position, is Shivangi with 34% of the votes. The poll makes it clear that the audience considers these two the top contenders for the finale.

Yogesh received 18%of the vote, and Shilpa received 8% at the time of writing. It remains to be seen if our readers were right in their prediction.

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What does the internet say?

{{^usCountry}} The internet, on the whole, too, seems split between Shreya or Shivangi winning the show. Earlier, there were rumours that Shivangi had won the show after an episode in which Shreya eliminated her. This was before the audience knew that Harshad Chopda had swapped places with her to send her to the finale. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The internet, on the whole, too, seems split between Shreya or Shivangi winning the show. Earlier, there were rumours that Shivangi had won the show after an episode in which Shreya eliminated her. This was before the audience knew that Harshad Chopda had swapped places with her to send her to the finale. {{/usCountry}}

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The last few days have seen chatter of Shreya winning the show and taking home the ₹1 crore prize money. Though there has been no confirmation on the same, producer Ektaa Kapoor sure added to the confusion. When asked by the paparazzi on Wednesday if Shreya has won the show, she replied, “Kyun agar Shivangi hogi toh problem hai kya? (Would it be a problem if Shivangi wins?)” When pressed, she even said, “Main kisi ko nahi jeeta rahi bhai. Mere hath main hai hi nahi (I’m not making anyone win, guys. It’s not in my hands at all).

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When and where to watch Lock Upp 2 finale

The finale of Lock Upp 2 will stream on Netflix at 8 PM. The promo shows the final contestants facing a series of questions from journalists and celebrities before the celebrities cast their votes. The finalists will also go through a series of tasks to secure their place in the finale. It remains to be seen who emerges on top.