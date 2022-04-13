Lock Upp: Ali Mercchant calls Mandana Karimi 'gold-digger'; she says, 'I've dated powerful men, but...'

Mandana Karimi has opened up about her dating life after fellow Lock Upp contestant Ali Mercchant called her a "gold-digger." In the latest episode of the reality TV show, Ali was seen saying that Mandana has the traits of a gold-digger. In response, Mandana admitted that she has dated many powerful men in the past, but noted that it had nothing to do with their status. Also Read| Kangana Ranaut replies to fan about Mandana Karimi's affair, abortion secret: 'I hope people don't judge her'

Ali Mercchant had made the comments about Mandana as he talked to the camera in Lock Upp. He said, "I think Mandana is the most fake person inside this house. I am not directly calling her a gold digger. But she has similar traits to a gold digger. They look for a prey, earn their sympathy, get close to the prey, and pretend to be their best friends. She did the same, told sob stories about her family, she pretended to be friends with Zeeshan (Khan) and befriended me as well through him."

When Azma Fallah, who had overheard these comments, informed Mandana about it, she reacted by saying that she spoils herself with her own money instead of her partner's. She said, "I may look fancy but I am spoiling myself with my money, what I have earned. As far as my dating is concerned, yes, I have dated powerful men. Not because of their money. It is on record, that on many occasions I have broken up with a powerful man because it wasn't worth my time or life. I have never taken anything from anyone. In fact, many times my things have gone. They ruined my name and my life, as my ex did."

She added, "It's Ali's way of putting words into my mouth. I know what I have done. I know who I have loved and with whom I have been in a relationship and how it was."

Mandana later talked about Ali in front of the camera, saying, “People like Ali, who don’t know you, your pain, your life, they go around and talk, gossip. They say things like 'she is a gold-digger, she cusses.' Ali is a person who came to the show, and tried to move forward in the game on his ex (Sara Khan)'s shoulder. And when Sara left, he is doing the same with other people. Such people will reach nowhere.”

Mandana Karimi married Gaurav Gupta in January 2017 after a relationship of two years. She filed a case of domestic violence against him and his family in July 2017 but withdrew the complaint the next month. She also revealed on Lock Upp that she was involved with a known director, and the two planned a baby together, but she had to abort the child as he backtracked when she conceived.

Lock Upp streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player all seven days with Kangana Ranaut's Judgement Day episodes streaming on weekends. The show also features Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Poonam Pandey, Saisha Shinde, Kaaranvir Bohra, Shivam Sharma, and Payal Rohatgi.

