Lock Upp day 26 written update: Payal Rohatgi says 'If anyone touches me, I will make sure this show shuts down'

On Friday's episode of Lock Upp, Mandana Karimi was seen picking fights with Payal Rohatgi and Nisha Rawal. While Payal and Nisha have been part of the show from the beginning, Mandana entered the show as a wild card entry only this week. Kangana Ranaut is the host of Lock Upp that streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player. (Also read: Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui breaks down; Jailor Karan Kundrra consoles him)

After losing a task, Mandana told her teammates, "Payal came up and told me 'You should go there, do this and that'. The problem is, and the same happened yesterday as well." Payal intervened to say that she was not allowing her to perform. Mandana responded with, "What performance? What are you even performing?"

Mandana also told Nisha that she'd be part of the orange team but won't actively take part in any tasks. Then, Payal Rohatgi said, "I asked her (Mandana) to call the shots in our team, but that does not mean she will throw me out of the tasks. And, now she is telling me we lost the task. Yesterday she wanted me out of the task as well. She is not letting me help the team, how did she bring any difference to what was happening to me earlier? She cannot claim to be the captain when she is not letting me play at all."

Mandana was also seen telling Munawar Faruqui that Payal did not want to work at all. Mandana turned towards Payal and told her, “I had been wanting to say this to you and I think this is a great time. This is the right time to tell you that a hashtag was trending outside, ‘save Sangram'.” Azma interrupted to remind Mandana that she must not get personal.

Payal said, “This woman has filed a domestic violence case against her own husband. The poor guy. Can you imagine, violence in a marriage?” Azma added, "This is why he must have left her. If this is how she talks, what else will she get?"

When Azma threw water on Mandana Karimi's bed, triggering a water fight on the show, Mandana started pouring water around her block and made everyone's beds wet. Nisha got very angry and Mandana told her during her fight, "The person you were talking about (when talking about) your little secret. ..he was here a few days ago, right?" An upset Nisha cried and yelled before she could calm down. She declared that she will not stoop down to Mandana's level.

During the entire episode, Payal also yelled twice that she will file cases against everyone, if anyone touches her on the show. "If anyone touches me, I will make sure this show shuts down."

