Lock Upp day 27 written updates: Kangana Ranaut evicts Saisha Shinde after she argues with her

On Saturday's episode, Kangana Ranaut was seen getting into heated discussions with some of the contestants. Saisha Shinde was the first one to get into an argument and Kangana even told her to leave the show as there are many others who would love to be part of the reality show. While contestants tried their best to convince both, Saisha had to eventually leave the show. It was the second eviction for the day after Chetan Hansraj. (Also read: Lock Upp: Chetan Hansraj apologises to Karan Kundrra, says 'I am angry at myself)

Talking about the rebellious actions that contestants did while demanding food, Kangana asked Saisha to talk about her own reaction. Saisha said, "Our ration was being cut down. Kangana, you know mai fokat k jhagde nahi karti mai tabhi kuch bolungi agar mai manti hu usme (I do not fight for non-issues. I will say when I mean it and it matters to me)."

Saisha added, "Food is being cut down. I do not mind food being taken away as punishment. I understand that, but there has to be a limit. I am a responsible person. You cannot, no one can say I am not responsible enough." An angry Kangana said, "You are irresponsible. You are also stagnant in the game and your game is going nowhere. These tantrums you are trying to show, none of that would help you."

Saisha then said, "If you want me to apologise, I won't do it. I do not think I did anything wrong." Kangana responded with, "I do not need your apology." Saisha suggested that contestants make the show, and Kangana yelled, "You can get lost, leave right now. There are 50 other people, waiting to be a part of this show. There are many people, and you will see new entries this week. "

Saisha walked away as she said, "I am not leaving, if she is evicting me only then I will go, there is a difference. " Later, Kaaranvir, Munawar, and Mandana tried their best to convince Kangana to not send Saisha away. Saisha finally agreed to Munawar and apologised to Kangana. However, Kangana asked Saisha to collect her bags and leave.

