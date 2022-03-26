Lock Upp: Chetan Hansraj apologises to Karan Kundrra, says 'I am angry at myself'

Chetan Hansraj, who was sent out of the ongoing reality show Lock Upp after he misbehaved on the show, has apologised for his behaviour. Chetan had entered the show earlier this week as the 15th contestant. He was seen abusing the jailor, Karan Kundrra, before he was sent out of the show. Kangana Ranaut is the host of Lock Upp. (Also read: Lock Upp: Chetan evicted in just five days for misbehaving with jailor Karan)

Chetan addressed Karan Kundrra and said in the video, “Karan bhai, I am really very sorry bro. I feel really, very embarrassed. I had told you earlier as well that I did not mean to say anything to you. I thought jailor is the person who comes inside the jail daily for us to take oath. I really made a mistake. Under the pressure of this show, no sleep no food, just non-stop fighting over there. Constantly people are fighting over there, I really cracked. It brought out the worst in me.”

Apologising to Karan and his fans, as well as fans of Lock Upp, Chetan added, "I am very very sorry, very embarrassed. And, to all the makers and fans of Karan bhai, everybody...I am really sorry guys. This is not me. I do not know what to say, I can only ask for forgiveness . I know you all are very very angry. I am very angry at myself, I am sorry bro. I love you, you know that I love you. I had told you that this is the first time we are working together but i have become a super fan of you. To all the people in the house, i do not know what happened to me yesterday. If you all can forgive me, it will be great, otherwise please guys I am really really sorry. "

Sharing the video, Chetan wrote on Instagram, “Sorry @kkundrra I'm very sorry for how I acted bro , I'm not like this , I really cracked under the pressure and said things that I regret. . love you bro and love all the contestants inside specially @munawar.faruqui who's like my little bro and we were bonding so well there.. all the fans out there pls do forgive me I made a mistake.. sorry @altbalaji @ektarkapoor @kkundrra @mxplayer.”

In a promo shared on Alt Balaji on Saturday, that revealed Chetan's eviction, Karan Kundrra was heard telling him, "If there was someone else in your place, younger than me, I don't know how I would have reacted...Only because you're my senior, only because of that, I'm not losing my s*** here. You have one minute to say your goodbyes."

Lock Upp streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player all seven days with Kangana Ranaut's Judgement Day episodes streaming on weekends at 10.30 pm. The show has Poonam Pandey, Pahal Rohatgi, Sara Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Ali Mercchant, Kaaranvir Bohra, and Nisha Rawal among others as its "controversial celebrity" contestants.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON