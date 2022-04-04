Lock Upp day 35 written updates: Kaaranvir Bohra, Saisha Shinde are back on the show, Kangana Ranaut evicts Nisha Rawal

Nisha Rawal was evicted from the ongoing reality show Lock Upp on Sunday's episode of the show. Host Kangana Ranaut also welcomed ex-contestants Kaaranvir Bohra and Saisha Shinde on the show. While Kaaranvir was evicted because of a task during the entry of wild card contestants Zeeshan Khan and Vinit Kakkar, Saisha was asked to leave after she got into an argument with Kangana. (Also read: Poonam cries on seeing Munawar-Anjali's romance: ‘Akeli marungi main')

The episode began with Kangana giving Anjali Arora an offer to either get Saisha Shinde on her side or get Saisha as well as Kaaravir on her team. Upon her entry in Lock Upp, Saisha read out a long note to Kangana and apologised to the show host. Kangana accepted her apology and then told Anjali to make her decision. In exchange for getting both Kaaranvir and Saisha on her team, Anjali would have to let go of one team member chosen by Kangana. Anjali then chose Saisha for her team while Kaaranvir was sent to the other team.

For the eviction, Azma Fallah and Nisha were left in the end and Azma got a chance to save herself in exchange for sharing a secret. Azma chose to share the secret. She revealed that she duped people of a huge amount of money while working for a social media app that required her to befriend people and talk to them. She said she duped people of ₹40-50 lakh. Azma saved herself by revealing the secret.

Kangana then announced that Payal Rohatgi had got the least number of votes while Nisha came second on that list. The Bollywood star then chose Nisha for eviction. Kangana also said that Nisha's game had stagnated and she is not bad*** enough for the game. After hugging the contestants, Nisha expressed happiness over the fact that she will now get to meet her son, Kavish. Nisha then walked out of the jail.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON