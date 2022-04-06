Lock Upp day 37: Zeeshan Khan calls Payal Rohatgi 'waste of space on planet', she calls him Mandana Karimi's sidekick

On Tuesday's episode of the ongoing reality show Lock Upp, Payal Rohatgi and Zeeshan Khan got into yet another fight that ended on an ugly note. Payal called him Mandana Karimi's sidekick while he labeled her as a bimbo, and even called her a waste of space on this planet. (Also read: Lock Upp day 36: Mandana Karimi says her ex-husband 'slept with whoever I knew')

It all started when the teams were asked to decide upon two names for a task that involved cooking. The orange team took a lot of time in taking the decision. Zeeshan wanted Mandana Karimi to cook while Shivam rooted for Payal doing the task. After long heated discussions, Kaaranvir Bohra took charge of the situation and asked everyone to toss for the choice. Payal eventually did the task, with Shivam's help and won it as well.

Before deciding on letting Payal to cook, Zeeshan labeled her a bimbo and even called her a "waste of space on this planet". She then started yelling and asked Kaaranvir to get Zeeshan to shut up. Payal also called Zeeshan Mandana's sidekick for supporting her.

After the task ended and the winner was declared, Poonam Pandey got upset because she lost and jailor Karan Kundrra did not like her food. Sitting with her team, Poonam declared that she would not cook at all "because no one likes my food."

Munawar tried to calm her down and told Poonam, "Had Payal lost, her entire team would have been after her. You know how they behave, they do not let you lose without getting after you. No one does that in our team, we understand how a player plays the game. " Poonam got angry and told him, "Do not talk to me in that language. Do not tell me team chad jati (team would have been after me)."

Poonam's statements did not go down well with Munawar and he was later seen talking to Anjali Arora and Ali Mercchant about it. Anjali listed down things Poonam could have done better during the cooking task while Munawar said Poonam's reaction was unfair.

