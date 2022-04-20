Lock Upp day 51 written updates: Kaaranvir Bohra, Zeeshan Khan are out of the show, Poonam Pandey gets into a fight

Tuesday's episode was a lot about fights, abuses and surprising evictions. While Poonam Pandey yelled abuses at Azma Fallah and Kaaranvir Bohra, Payal Rohatgi and Prince Narula also got into an ugly fight. Later, Kaaranvir was voted out soon after jailor Karan Kundrra kicked Zeeshan Khan out of the show for his violent actions against Azma. (Also read: Karan Kundrra ousts Zeeshan Khan from Lock Upp for hitting Azma Fallah)

The contestants named in the chargesheet for eviction were asked to perform to entertain their audience and save themselves. Ali Mercchant wrote a poem while Kaaranvir and Payal performed a mime, mimicking Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora.

Suddenly, Saisha got angry claiming that Kaaranvir made fun of her and also bashed Payal for being a part of it. Payal was infuriated and told Saisha, “Haisiyat nahi hai to kyu chat ti hai meri. Kyu muh utha k bonding karne k liye aati ho? Aa jaati hai muh utha k, laat kha ke bhi waapas aa gayi. Kangana mujhe show karna hai bol k aa gai (Why do you su** up to me? Why do you come up to me for bonding? You came back on the show begging Kangana that you want this). You are so desperate for being on the show, you even su**** up to Sangram Singh. Do not try to bond with my people. ”

Poonam also fought with Kaaranvir, claiming that he said nasty things about her. While he kept asking what was it that he said, she refused to reveal and simply cried and abused a lot. Later, Poonam apologised to “KV's family” for her behaviour. “I ruined my beautiful relationship with him.”

Later, jailor Karan Kundrra came inside the Lock Upp jail. He scolded everyone for Zeeshan's violence and for stooping too low. He also yelled at Azma for dragging Zeeshan's family. Karan said the show cannot show that it is okay to assault a girl. Karan said, “Kangana called me to say ‘my sister faced acid attack, I faced a lot despite being Kangana Ranaut’. We do not want to set this kind of an example on this show. We have very young audience.”

Zeeshan was then locked out of the show. Some time later, Karan Kundrra returned to inform the contestants that Ali got the maximum votes while Payal came second. Kaaranvir got the least number of votes and was voted out of the show.

While the contestants were shocked to see Ali getting maximum votes, Kaaranvir was also left confused. “I don’t understand what am I doing wrong. Or how much more do they want to see. I don’t understand what is it that the audience is looking at,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON