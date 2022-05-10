Lock Upp: Ekta Kapoor reveals show was Ridhi Dogra's idea

Lock Upp concluded on Saturday after announcing stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui as the winner. The captivity-based reality show had controversial celebrities as its prisoners, who had to compete and win tasks in order to obtain basic necessities. Ekta Kapoor, who produced the show, has now thanked actor Kangana Ranaut for supporting Lock Upp, an 'Indian concept', by becoming its host. She also revealed that the idea for the show was given by her friend, actor Ridhi Dogra. Also Read| Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor's hug, Munawar Faruqui and Kaaranvir Bohra's bromance and more pics from Lock Upp bash

Ekta Kapoor had hosted a success bash for Lock Upp on Sunday, which was attended by the show's host Kangana Ranaut, Karan Kundrra, its contestants, and Ekta's friends. Ridhi was also in attendance. Ekta took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a video that included pictures from the party, videos from the finale, and clips from the show. In the caption, she expressed gratitude to those who made the show a success.

She wrote, "Gratitude! And Thank you @kanganaranaut for supporting an Indian concept and homegrown apps for your launch and doing a fantastic job! @mxplayer for supporting the vision and backing it and @endemolshineind for doing such a fab job! Team @altbalaji for making this concept SAGAR and @rehan_sayyed3 ! @zulfizak @simplyd_com for making this happen! Varun and @spicepr for the fab marketing and PR!@kkundrra for the understanding of the jailor without an international format to learn from!"

She added, "Thanks @iridhidogra for the idea of a jail when I wanted to be different in the reality space! And @mansii.shrivastav @karanbedi07 for always listening and strategising. Thank you the 20 contestants the online-offline teams you were the life of the show. Thank you audiences. Thank you universe #lockupp. Thank you GOD. JAI MATA DI."

Ekta's revelation that the idea for Lock Upp is given by Ridhi comes after an FIR was filed against her and her production house Alt Balaji for plagiarising the show. The complainant Sanober Baig, managing director of Prime Media, claimed that his concept of jail was stolen and turned into Lock Upp.

