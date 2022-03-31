Lock Upp's Payal Rohatgi supports Will Smith after Oscars slap, slams Munawar Faruqui: 'Comedians attack religion'

In the news flash for the day, the Lock Upp contestants were informed about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars stage. Payal Rohatgi extended her support to Will and criticised comedians who make fun of everything. The contestants got into a discussion about the incident but Payal and Munawar Faruqui got into an argument. (Also read: Wanda reveals Chris apologised to her after getting slapped by Will)

The news flash on Lock Upp read, "Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face after the comedian joked about the actor's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. 'Jada, can't wait for GI Jane 2,' he said in an apparent reference to her shaved hairdo --a result of the hair loss condition alopecia." Shivam wondered how could people make fun of someone's wife.

Payal said, "Very very good, people cannot just make fun of anybody. She has a hair loss condition. Humour has a limit." Ali Mercchant agreed with her and she further said, "Ye comedians hote hain na, ye stand up comedians. Ye log humour aur sarcasm ke naam pe, bhagwan ko attack karna, kisi ko bhi. (These stand up comedians, they attack Gods in the name of humour and sarcasm)." Shivam said anyone would slap a person making fun of his wife.

Munawar then came and said, "Oscars me hinsa allowed hai. (Violence is allowed in Oscars)." Payal then said, "It is not violence at Oscars if you slap someone. If someone made fun of your wife, you can slap them. Let us not even talk about religion being attacked." Munawar was visibly angry and told her, "Payal do not do this." She said it was him who started it all by mentioning violence.

Munawar then said, "Payal apne pe mat lo (It is not about you), do not do this. You do not know." Payal then apologised to him.

Munawar has earlier been attacked for allegedly hurting Hindu religious sentiments with his jokes. At least 12 of his shows were cancelled in the past due to such allegations. In November last year, he announced in a statement on his Instagram account that he has decided to quit doing comedy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON