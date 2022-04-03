Lock Upp's Poonam Pandey cries on seeing Munawar Faruqui-Anjali romance: 'Wish my marriage lasted. Akeli marugi main'

On the latest episode of Lock Upp, Poonam Pandey was seen crying and lamenting a recent break up and the fact that her marriage did not last. The statements came after host Kangana Ranaut, and guest Ankita Lokhande teased Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora for their chemistry on the show. (Also read: Ankita jokes she's pregnant, says 'soon' after Kangana hopes it comes true)

Soon after Ankita left, Poonam Pandey was seen walking restlessly and told Anjali, "I just went somewhere else. Nothing to do with you guys." Poonam sat on a bench as she got emotional and Anjali kept asking her what had happened. "Abhi break up hua tha (I just had my break up)," Poonam said as she covered her face and cried.

Munawar then joined Anjali and Poonam and asked what happened. Poonam told Anjali, "Mat bol na, mai strong hoon (Do not say anything, I am strong)." Anjali wondered if Poonam was telling that to her, or reassuring herself.

Poonam bent down, covering her face and crying while Anjali told Munawar, "She is upset because iska abhi abhi break up hua hai (she just broke up)." Munawar then said jokingly, "Hey! Humara bhi abhi bahar ja ke, 5 hafte me hone wala hai (We will also break up in five weeks when we step out)." Anjali then added, "Maybe it is already a break up from one side. "

"Maine bahut try kiya yaar chaar saal but nahi sambhalna yaar bahut try kiya maine. Meri bhi shaadi tikk gayi hoti yaar (I tried hard for four years but it didn't work, wish my marriage would have lasted)." Anjali tried to lighten things up but Poonam continued to cry.

Munawar asked her not to get upset and believe in God as something better must be in her fate. Anjali tried to calm her down but Poonam said "I don't think I will ever get anything in life. Akeli marungi Main, aise slut-shaming karte hain bura lagta hai mujhe (I will die alone. They slut-shame me a lot and it feels bad)." Anjali told her that crying cannot help anything.

Later, Poonam calmed down and laughed as she told Munawar, "Tera break up to ho raha hai (You are breaking up for sure)," and added on a serious note, "God forbid." Munawar then closed the conversation saying, "Pavitra rishta to bahar hai (My pious bond is outside)."

Poonam Pandey married Sam Bombay in September 2020 and she filed a case of molestation and domestic violence against him just days later. He was arrested and later released on bail.

